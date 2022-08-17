Madonna kisses 2 women as she celebrates turning 64 amongst friends and family in Italy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning a young 64, Madonna and her posse escaped to Sicily, Italy, to celebrate the birthday of the original "Material Girl."

The singer shared a striking look at her vacation with her pals on her Instagram, where she intensely kisses two women: artist MissMe and Maha Dakhil Jackson.

Decked out in Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna gave her fans a glimpse of what it's like to party with her during her "birthday week."

She and her friends clinked glasses in their chauffeured car, as the songstress is heard saying, "I left my baby mama at home, and I'm sitting here with my side b-----s."

The mother of Rocco, Lourdes, David, Stelle, Estere and Mercy also shared videos of her dancing with her children, eating at grand banquet tables and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Madonna just recently celebrated the birthday of Rocco on August 11, writing in a separate Instagram post, "From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco."

Madonna has never been one to shy away from breaking the status quo or expressing herself in unique ways.

Her most recent feature is on Saucy Santana's "MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLL!" which gained immense traction on TikTok. The song's title is certainly an homage to the singer's 1984 track.

Madonna's latest album is a compilation of her greatest songs, called "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones."