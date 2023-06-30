Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Madonna recovering after serious infection, Kelsea Ballerini hit in face when fan throws jewelry onstage

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of June 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of June 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ON THE MEND – Madonna recovering at home following 'serious' hospitalization. Continue reading here

‘SAD, SCARY WORLD’ – Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face with flying object, leaves concert stage. Continue reading here …

'LITERALLY SCREAMING' – 'Jeopardy!' fans complain show is 'unwatchable' after recent flubs. Continue reading here …

Mayim Bialik on the set of 'Jeopardy' reading off a final jeopardy card

Mayim Bialik hosted the Thursday night episode of 'Jeopardy!' (Jeopardy/Sony Pictures Television)

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica soak up sun while on yacht in St Tropez. Continue reading here …

CLAIM TO FAME – Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves says she’s 'sure' A-list star has seen meltdown clip of 'Claim to Fame' exit. Continue reading here …

‘GOOD NEWS' – Toby Keith is 'feeling good' amid stomach cancer battle and hoping to ‘be on the road again soon.’ – Continue reading here …

Toby Keith gives a thumbs up on stage during concert

Toby Keith wants to get back out on the road and perform after battling stomach cancer. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

‘NO BEEF’ – Kelly Clarkson shuts down Carrie Underwood feud rumors: 'We don't know each other.' – Continue reading here …

‘LOVE AND EMPATHY’ – Jada Pinkett Smith influenced family's psychedelic drug use, son Jaden says. Continue reading here …

DUTTON DELAYED: –'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner faces difficulties filming new movie after leaving hit show. Continue reading here …

Kevin Costner is filming "Horizon: An American Saga"

Kevin Costner won't give a direct answer on his role in the last season of "Yellowstone." (Getty Images)

ROYAL PAIN – Meghan Markle, Prince Harry threatened with defamation lawsuit by YouTuber featured in documentary series. Continue reading here …

