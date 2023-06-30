Madonna recovering after serious infection, Kelsea Ballerini hit in face when fan throws jewelry onstage
ON THE MEND – Madonna recovering at home following 'serious' hospitalization. Continue reading here …
‘SAD, SCARY WORLD’ – Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face with flying object, leaves concert stage. Continue reading here …
'LITERALLY SCREAMING' – 'Jeopardy!' fans complain show is 'unwatchable' after recent flubs. Continue reading here …
NO LAUGHING MATTER – Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica soak up sun while on yacht in St Tropez. Continue reading here …
CLAIM TO FAME – Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves says she’s 'sure' A-list star has seen meltdown clip of 'Claim to Fame' exit. Continue reading here …
‘GOOD NEWS' – Toby Keith is 'feeling good' amid stomach cancer battle and hoping to ‘be on the road again soon.’ – Continue reading here …
‘NO BEEF’ – Kelly Clarkson shuts down Carrie Underwood feud rumors: 'We don't know each other.' – Continue reading here …
‘LOVE AND EMPATHY’ – Jada Pinkett Smith influenced family's psychedelic drug use, son Jaden says. Continue reading here …
DUTTON DELAYED: –'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner faces difficulties filming new movie after leaving hit show. Continue reading here …
ROYAL PAIN – Meghan Markle, Prince Harry threatened with defamation lawsuit by YouTuber featured in documentary series. Continue reading here …
