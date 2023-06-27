Toby Keith is 'feeling good' amid stomach cancer battle and hoping to 'be on the road again soon'

Toby Keith is hoping to be on the "road again soon."

The 61-year-old country musician is "feeling good" amid his stomach cancer battle.

Keith's representatives told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that he's "feeling good" and they "are anticipating Toby will be on the road again soon" after more than a year hiatus from the stage.

"All of this is good news," his reps added.

The "Should've Been A Cowboy" singer revealed a stomach cancer diagnosis nearly one year ago after secretly battling the disease for six months.