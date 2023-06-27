Expand / Collapse search
Toby Keith is 'feeling good' amid stomach cancer battle and hoping to 'be on the road again soon'

Country musician Toby Keith revealed cancer diagnosis in June 2022

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Toby Keith is hoping to be on the "road again soon."

The 61-year-old country musician is "feeling good" amid his stomach cancer battle.

Keith's representatives told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that he's "feeling good" and they "are anticipating Toby will be on the road again soon" after more than a year hiatus from the stage.

TOBY KEITH REVEALS STOMACH CANCER DIAGNOSIS; RECEIVING ‘CHEMO, RADIATION AND SURGERY’

Toby Keith gives a thumbs up on stage during concert

Toby Keith wants to get back out on the road and perform after receiving stomach cancer diagnosis.  (Matt Winkelmeyer)

"All of this is good news," his reps added.

The "Should've Been A Cowboy" singer revealed a stomach cancer diagnosis nearly one year ago after secretly battling the disease for six months.

