Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves says she’s 'sure' A-list star has seen meltdown clip of 'Claim to Fame' exit

Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves is revealing if the A-list star has seen her reality TV show appearance on "Claim to Fame" -- the one where she had a major meltdown after being eliminated.

The 39-year-old actress was the first contestant to be ousted from the ABC competition series in which relatives of stars try to guess each other's famous family members while keeping their own celebrity relations secret.

During the premiere episode of the show's second season, Reeves had an emotional outburst after fellow contestant Hugo deduced that she was related to the A-list actor. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Reeves weighed in on whether Hanks had seen the episode or the clip of her meltdown that went viral on social media.

"I don't know. I asked him, and he said, ‘A little bit, like a little bit.’ So I don't know. He probably got the gist, which I'm probably thinking was the meltdown. I'm sure he saw that clip," she said with a laugh.

At the end of the episode that aired on Monday, Reeves began to cry after Hugo identified Hanks as her mystery celebrity relative.

"I’m just a little shocked. I didn’t realize that he was going to pick me. I was not expecting this at all," Reeves told hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas while wiping away tears.

Reeves then vented her frustration at Hugo, telling him, "I helped you, Hugo! I freaking helped you. I gave you clues and if any of them are right, I swear I hope you go home because of that."

"But he was smart, he played smart so I give him credit," she added as she continued to cry.

After Kevin told Reeves that it was time to say her goodbyes, she walked off into the house weeping as her fellow contestants appeared stunned and uncomfortable.

Shortly after heading into the house to pack up her belongings, Reeves let out an ear-piercing scream.

As she stormed up the stairs, Reeves railed against the clues to her identity that had been provided earlier in the show, which included a park bench and ping pong paddle referencing Hanks' iconic 1994 movie "Forrest Gump."

"These freaking clues are so freaking obvious!" she shouted through sobs. "Freaking bench! That's the freaking poster of 'Forrest Gump.' Are you kidding me?"

"Why a bench, why a bench?" Reeves wailed while sitting in the bedroom. "There's literally no reference to benches in any other movie. Even Gabriel found that out he's not even, like, smart!"

As Reeves ranted, the camera cut back and forth to her fellow cast members' shocked reactions.

"I did not have that level of drama for my first guess-off on my ‘Claim to Fame’ bingo card," remarked contestant Karsyn.

"I didn't even get to do any challenges!" Reeves shrieked while grabbing her clothes out of the closet. "I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer!"

"No one expected that. No one!" Reeves could be heard yelling from inside the house as the episode concluded.

Reeves' mother is the sister of Hanks' wife Rita Wilson. In a video that played after Hugo's guess, she explained her relationship to the Academy Award winner and praised her uncle.

"He's always been there for me and not only is he so kind, but he's so funny, and he's so smart, and I can go to him for advice with anything," she said. "Everything that you hear about Tom is true. He is the nicest guy in Hollywood and I just absolutely love him."

Reeves gushed over Hanks, who she described as an "amazing" uncle, in her interview with Fox News Digital.

"He's amazing," she said. "He makes everyone laugh all the time. He does not take anything too seriously."

She continued, "I just respect him so much. And I look up to him as an actor, but also because he's just such a good dad."

"He's just a good guy all around," Reeves added. "He's good to his employees, he's good to his company. He's like a professional. He's just a very good guy. That's why I think everyone loves working with him. He jokes around, he talks to strangers. The only thing you just don't want to cross him with is like, his privacy obviously, because that's important to him."

Reeves recalled stopping by Hanks' office numerous times to seek out his advice on acting and scripts. She shared the star's favorite piece of advice for his fellow actors.

"He does say that you have to get rid of self-consciousness," she said. "That's like the biggest thing for any actor to know is that as long as you can get past that wall of like, ‘Oh, what do I look like from the outside?’ then you can be successful at acting."

Reeves continued, "I think he thinks I'm a good actor. I mean, he wouldn't have had me work with him if I wasn't good."

The actress appeared in Mike Nichols' 2007 movie "Charlie Wilson's War," in which her uncle played the titular character as well as the 2018 comedy "Larry Crowne" which starred Hanks, who also served as director and producer.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW) after the show, Reeves reflected on her emotional reaction to her elimination.

"I was really upset," she explained. "I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person. I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants."

Reeves continued, "I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness."

"I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That's just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth."

The Los Angeles native opened up about Hanks' reaction when she told him that she was competing on the show.

"Oh, he was excited for me," she recalled. "He was like, "Going on a show, that's your choice. I hope you do well. Best of luck."

Reeves said that she told her uncle that she was the first contestant to be eliminated from "Claim to Fame."

"I told him that. I said, ‘Guess what your clue was?’ And he goes, 'What?' I said, ‘A bench!’ He was like, 'Ahhhh.' At first, he didn't understand the game, and then I was like, 'It's clues from your movies.' And then he said, ‘Oh, okay. Got it. Got it.’" Reeves said.

At the time of the interview with EW, the actress also weighed in on whether she thought Hanks would watch her episode.

"I hope so. I mean, maybe I don't want him to watch it because I don't want to embarrass him for any reason. I hope I don't embarrass him, but I don't think I do."

She continued, "So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it's hilarious… He's happy for me no matter what. He did ask me, ‘Did you make some money?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I made a little bit.’ And he said, ‘Ok, good.'"

"So, he was happy that I made a little money," Reeves added with a laugh.

On Tuesday, Reeves shared a photo from "Forrest Gump" in which she was photoshopped behind her uncle as he sat on the famous bench.

"So I had a meltdown," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Say what you want. I’m not spoiled or entitled or crazy I can just be a little expressive and vocal shall we say."

She continued, "Deflecting from the moment you step in the house is not easy when everyone already suspects who you are. I was mad because there are literally hundreds of references to his collection of movies and thought Forrest Gump could have been a clue down the road."

"My uncle is awesome and he has known and experienced my tantrums since I was a kid," Reeves explained. "He would actually imitate me have [sic] a meltdown as a kid! I know it’s not a good look but I really wanted to play along with the rest of the cast."

"Hope I made you laugh at least! Until I make you…laugh again #justiceforcarly #claimtofame," she concluded.

Reeves told Fox News Digital that she was surprised by the attention that she had been receiving after her viral outburst.

"This is wild," she said. "I'm on like a wild train right now. I did not expect this level of attention, but I am running with it, and I'm just, you know, going with the flow."

The "Broken At Love" alum also reflected on her future career plans following her elimination from "Claim to Fame."

"I've been unemployed for a really long time," Reeves explained. "I work a lot of part-time jobs. And so for me to get anything that's just a little consistent, that would be wonderful. Even if it's like doing some ads or commercials, stuff like that. I love hosting too. I would love to be a host one day. I love reality TV. I want to be on another reality show."

"I want to do my challenges!" she exclaimed. "I want to do my challenges. I never got to do my challenges. So if I get another reality show, then I'll be able to get my life fulfilled."

However, Reeves said that viewers who are hoping to see another tantrum from her may be disappointed.

"No more meltdowns," she said with a laugh. "I promise! Unless I get kicked off. You never know."

"Claim to Fame" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.