Kelly Clarkson shuts down Carrie Underwood feud rumors: 'We don't know each other'

Kelly Clarkson has "no beef" with fellow "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood.

Clarkson put a stop to any feud rumors after a viewer brought up Underwood during Clarkson's appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"We don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other]," Clarkson said. "Literally, we've run into each other a handful of times, and there’s no beef between us. Nothing between us. We don't know each other. We literally have run into each other a few times."

However, the caller hadn't finished the question before Clarkson interrupted. The viewer continued, "What was your favorite part of having her as a guest on your talk show?"

"Look, everyone always asks me the pitted-against-each-other question," Clarkson said. "It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everyone always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes. They only do it with females.

"And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to do that.’ But I think … I’d love to have her there in person. It was during COVID, so it was over Zoom, which is fine. But it’d be cool."

Clarkson revealed on her show in 2020 that she's been mistaken for Underwood a handful of times. The singer-songwriter was answering a question about what to do in an awkward situation when she recalled the moment.

"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" Clarkson said. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song "So Small."' And then she said another song, and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood.'

"And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood," Clarkson added. "I was so embarrassed for her that I just … She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal."

Clarkson and Underwood are two of the most successful artists to come out of "American Idol." Clarkson won the first season, and Underwood took home the top prize during season 4.

Clarkson has since launched her own talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."