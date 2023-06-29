Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Kelly Clarkson shuts down Carrie Underwood feud rumors: 'We don't know each other'

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson won their respective seasons of 'American Idol'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Kelly Clarkson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Kelly Clarkson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson discusses how it feels to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 20 years after winning the first season of "American Idol."

Kelly Clarkson has "no beef" with fellow "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood.

Clarkson put a stop to any feud rumors after a viewer brought up Underwood during Clarkson's appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"We don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other]," Clarkson said. "Literally, we've run into each other a handful of times, and there’s no beef between us. Nothing between us. We don't know each other. We literally have run into each other a few times."

However, the caller hadn't finished the question before Clarkson interrupted. The viewer continued, "What was your favorite part of having her as a guest on your talk show?"

KELLY CLARKSON SAYS SHE WAS ‘BLINDSIDED’ BY ‘TOXIC’ WORK ENVIRONMENT ALLEGATIONS ON HER TALK SHOW

Kelly Clarkson has no beef with Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson says there's "no beef" between her and fellow "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood. (Getty Images)

"Look, everyone always asks me the pitted-against-each-other question," Clarkson said. "It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everyone always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes. They only do it with females.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to do that.’ But I think … I’d love to have her there in person. It was during COVID, so it was over Zoom, which is fine. But it’d be cool."

Kelly Clarkson in a black outfit behind a microphone at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of "American Idol." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Clarkson revealed on her show in 2020 that she's been mistaken for Underwood a handful of times. The singer-songwriter was answering a question about what to do in an awkward situation when she recalled the moment.

"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" Clarkson said. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song "So Small."' And then she said another song, and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood.'

Carrie Underwood red carpet

Carrie Underwood won season 4 of "American Idol." (Getty Images)

"And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood," Clarkson added. "I was so embarrassed for her that I just … She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarkson and Underwood are two of the most successful artists to come out of "American Idol." Clarkson won the first season, and Underwood took home the top prize during season 4.

Clarkson has since launched her own talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Trending