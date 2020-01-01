Madonna celebrates New Year's despite two injuries: 'I don't regret it'

Madonna isn’t letting any injuries stop her from celebrating New Year’s in style.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, the “Like a Prayer” singer shared a sultry video of her ringing in the new decade in classic Madonna fashion.

In the video, Madonna, 61, is seen strutting her hips and seductively dancing on the beach while singing along to a cover version of Frankie Valli’s 1967 classic, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The singer rocked a multi-colored dress and plenty of gold around her neck as she masterfully showed off her dance moves without spilling her drink in the video.

“Bringing in the New Year as best I can with 2 injuries!” Madonna prefaced the caption. “And yes Im paying for it today....... but i dont regret it because if Ive learned one lesson in life its to have No regrets!!! Ever!!!”

“Life is a journey, a process, and we all make mistakes and we learn from them and move on!! 2019 kicked my a-- and taught Madame ❌ some very expensive lessons but she would not trade them for anything for what we risk reveals what we value,” she continued. “I am so very blessed and grateful for all the beautiful experiences and souls I have encountered and created with and fallen in love with this past year! ♥️ Here’s to another decade of dreams and Evolution #newyear #newbeginnings #health #happiness #love.”

Madonna recently made headlines after it was reported that she is dating her backup dancer, 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna further fueled speculation about the relationship when she shared a tropical vacation post with Williams.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019! 🎉🎉🎉,” the singer captioned the airy snapshots of herself sailing with Williams. “We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!! 🦈🦈 #fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik.”

Williams accompanied the pop icon, her eldest daughter Lourdes, 25, whom she shares with actor Carlos Leon; son David Banda, 14; daughter Mercy James, 14; and twin girls Estere and Stella Ciconne, 7.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.