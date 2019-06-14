Madonna tackles gun control, LGBTQ rights in new album 'Madam X'

Madonna released her 14th studio album and pulled no punches when talking about LGBTQ and womens’ rights as well as advocating for gun control in America.

The 60-year-old musician adopted an entire persona for “Madame X” in which she puts activism front-and-center. She uses her songs to advocate for causes that she’s passionate about and feels are in danger in the modern world.

“If you’re talking about the far right and the rights that are being taken away from, say the LGBTQ community or women’s rights ... obviously I am traumatized and horrified” she told Reuters in an interview.

On the track “I Rise,” Madonna takes on the topic of guns in the United States directly, using a sound byte from Parkland shooting survivor and gun control advocate Emma Gonzalez.

MADONNA FELT ‘RAPED’ BY NEW YORK TIMES PROFILE SHE CONSIDERS SEXIST

“When you think about the amount of people who have died, been killed, have been wounded, whose lives have been changed irrevocably because of the lack of gun control in America, it’s such a huge, huge problem.

“I care deeply about it so I couldn’t not write about it,” she told the outlet.

In a different track, “Killers Who Are Partying” she sings about poor and exploited children as well as a woman who was raped.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

These are crazy times because we fought really hard for a lot of these freedoms and now it seems like they are all systematically being taken away ...It doesn’t make me feel hopeless. It just makes me want to fight back,” Madonna concluded to Reuters.

This isn’t the first time that Madonna has discussed topical issues. She previously revealed that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein crossed “lines and boundaries” with her as well as a slew of other women before his misconduct was exposed in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she told the New York Times Magazine in an interview published Wednesday. "I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it."