Madonna dating 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams: report

Madonna is reportedly dating her backup dancer, 25-year-old heartthrob Ahlamalik Williams.

While the purported couple have not confirmed their reported romance, the 25-year-old’s father, Drue Williams, claimed to TMZ that the two have been dating for over a year.

“Love has no age,” the older Williams told the outlet. “My son is livin’ la Vida Loca, and I’m just happy for him.”

Drue revealed that Madonna and Ahlamalik first met in 2015, when he auditioned for her Rebel Heart tour. Madonna, 61, reportedly handpicked Ahlamalik out of the group.

Things eventually began heating up and Madonna met Ahlamalik’s parents after a performance in New York City, before hosting the 25-year-old’s parents at one of her Caesars Palace shows. The Williams family was treated to dinner cooked by Madonna’s personal chef, according to TMZ.

Ahlamalik has seemingly been a fixture on Madonna’s Instagram page — appearing in her posts over the span of several months.

In a post from Dec. 6, Madonna shared a scenic video of the two boarding a helicopter together.

In the caption, she wrote, “Pullin Up on Philly in My Choppa...............🚁,” accompanied by several hashtags while tagging Ahlamalik’s Instagram.

In a June post on the social media site, the “Like a Prayer” singer shared a video of the two seductively dancing alongside one another in celebration of her album, Madame X, going No. 1.

“Madame ❌ celebrates being # 1 around the World 🌎🌍🌏............breaking records and glasses 🥂🍾 @ahla_malik @juicewrld999,” she captioned the post, also tagging the late rapper Juice WRLD.