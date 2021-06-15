Madison LeCroy weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion after Alex Rodriguez drama: ‘You’re welcome’

Do fans have Madison LeCroy to thank for the recent Bennifer reunion?

Before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reignited their romance, dating rumors between LeCroy and Lopez's then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, swirled in February. Though, it was later revealed that the two did not know each other.

Fast-forward to April, Lopez, 51 and Rodriguez, 45 announced that they would be breaking up for good and officially ended their engagement. Not too long after, the "Hustlers" star and Affleck, 48, appeared to be in full swing.

"I say you’re welcome," LeCroy, 30, joked to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

"I mean, I will be honest with you, I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that," she then clarified of Rodriguez and Lopez.

"And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest," the star of the Bravo docuseries "Southern Charm" stated to the outlet.

On Sunday, LeCroy went Instagram official with her new man. She posted a series of photos of herself kissing her new beau while on a boat in Lake Tahoe. She captioned them , "Madhappy."

LeCroy had teased her relationship in April after she was embroiled in the alleged cheating scandal with Rodriguez.

Back in February, dating rumors between the former pro baseball player and LeCroy started. It was alleged the two had an affair after meeting through social media.

During the Bravo reality show's reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked LeCroy if she had hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player," per the New York Post.

LeCroy clarified, "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing… I’ve never seen him [or] touched him," LeCroy said of the "anonymous" baseball pro at the time.

However, fellow "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover alleged that LeCroy had spoken to the mysterious athlete and had a sexual encounter over video chat. Conover also claimed she flew to Miami to see the man.

Furthermore, another cast member, Danni Baird, alleged on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast that LeCroy had a video chat session with Rodriguez. But, LeCroy told Page Six that she had "never met up" with A-Rod.

Regardless of who was telling the truth, the internet was ablaze with theories about who LeCroy could have been in touch with, and Rodriguez's name came up because fans noticed he'd been liking her Instagram posts .

As for if LeCroy will ever share more details about the situation?

"I’m happy to tell my story," LeCroy told Us Weekly, adding that reality TV cameras could capture the info if she returns to the Bravo series next season.

"If I’m asked the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I will say this – the reason why I’m not bothered is because I’m innocent in that sense," she noted.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 before they split in 2008. In 2017, he famously became involved with JLo. They became engaged in 2019 but confirmed their split on April 15.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the duo’s joint statement read.



