©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy steamy makeout session, PDA-filled dinner in Los Angeles

The 'Hustlers' actress was spotted last week scoping out LA-area schools for her children

By Eileen Reslen | New York Post
Finally!

Reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing for the first time since reigniting their romance earlier this year.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, appeared mad about each other during a steamy, smooch-heavy dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.

Although we’re told they were joined by the "Let’s Get Loud" singer’s family for her sister Linda’s 50th birthday, the on-again flames appeared to only have eyes for each other.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WEARS WHAT APPEARS TO BE BEN AFFLECK’S SHIRT DURING OUTING

The 'Hustlers' actress was spotted last week scoping out LA-area schools for her children. The two are pictured here going to dinner earlier this month.

The 'Hustlers' actress was spotted last week scoping out LA-area schools for her children. The two are pictured here going to dinner earlier this month. (Backgrid)

In one photo, Lopez can be seen pulling Affleck in close as she clings to his shoulder and he moves in for a sweet kiss.

The "Hustlers" star is seen lovingly caressing her beau’s face in another shot as the superstars stare into each other’s eyes.

Affleck also put on the moves as he was seen nuzzling her neck at the dinner table.

JENNIFER LOPEZ POSES FOR PHOTO WITH MIAMI BEACH POLICE OFFICERS DURING VIDEO SHOOT

The "Gone Girl" star can also be seen whispering into Lopez’s ear during one point in the meal.

Exclusive video from the family gathering shows that J.Lo’s kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony — 13-year-olds Max and Emme — were also present for the occasion.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a makeout session and PDA-filled dinner in Los Angeles. The two are pictured here in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a makeout session and PDA-filled dinner in Los Angeles. The two are pictured here in Miami. (BACKGRID)

During the dinner, the twins made their way over to Affleck and Lopez to show them something on their smartphone.

It’s no surprise to see Affleck getting together with Lopez’s extended family since it’s been reported that the Oscar winner has her mother’s approval.

Last week, a source told People that Guadalupe Rodriguez is "thrilled" about the rekindled romance.

JENNIFER LOPEZ EXCITED FOR ‘A FRESH START’ AND IS MOVING TO LA FROM MIAMI AMID BEN AFFLECK ROMANCE: REPORTS

"In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close," the insider said. "Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago."

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged back in 2002 but never walked down the aisle, first sparked rumors in April that they had reunited, Page Six exclusively reported.

Years after their split, Affleck and JLo are seen vacationing in Montana. The pair was pictured driving together in an SUV with Affleck at the helm and Lopez riding in the passenger seat on May 8, 2021. 

Years after their split, Affleck and JLo are seen vacationing in Montana. The pair was pictured driving together in an SUV with Affleck at the helm and Lopez riding in the passenger seat on May 8, 2021.  (BACKGRID)

Their romance reportedly began just weeks after J.Lo’s breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez following rumors that he stepped out on her.

Since then, the couple have been doing their best to spend as much time as possible together.

In May, Bennifer took a trip to the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana and most recently rented a vacation home together in Miami.

Lopez is reportedly planning on relocating to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck.

