Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy steamy makeout session, PDA-filled dinner in Los Angeles

Finally!

Reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed kissing for the first time since reigniting their romance earlier this year.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, appeared mad about each other during a steamy, smooch-heavy dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.

Although we’re told they were joined by the "Let’s Get Loud" singer’s family for her sister Linda’s 50th birthday, the on-again flames appeared to only have eyes for each other.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WEARS WHAT APPEARS TO BE BEN AFFLECK’S SHIRT DURING OUTING

In one photo, Lopez can be seen pulling Affleck in close as she clings to his shoulder and he moves in for a sweet kiss.

The "Hustlers" star is seen lovingly caressing her beau’s face in another shot as the superstars stare into each other’s eyes.

Affleck also put on the moves as he was seen nuzzling her neck at the dinner table.

JENNIFER LOPEZ POSES FOR PHOTO WITH MIAMI BEACH POLICE OFFICERS DURING VIDEO SHOOT

The "Gone Girl" star can also be seen whispering into Lopez’s ear during one point in the meal.

Exclusive video from the family gathering shows that J.Lo’s kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony — 13-year-olds Max and Emme — were also present for the occasion.

During the dinner, the twins made their way over to Affleck and Lopez to show them something on their smartphone.

It’s no surprise to see Affleck getting together with Lopez’s extended family since it’s been reported that the Oscar winner has her mother’s approval.

Last week, a source told People that Guadalupe Rodriguez is "thrilled" about the rekindled romance.

JENNIFER LOPEZ EXCITED FOR ‘A FRESH START’ AND IS MOVING TO LA FROM MIAMI AMID BEN AFFLECK ROMANCE: REPORTS

"In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close," the insider said. "Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago."

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged back in 2002 but never walked down the aisle, first sparked rumors in April that they had reunited, Page Six exclusively reported.

Their romance reportedly began just weeks after J.Lo’s breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez following rumors that he stepped out on her.

Since then, the couple have been doing their best to spend as much time as possible together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In May, Bennifer took a trip to the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana and most recently rented a vacation home together in Miami.

Lopez is reportedly planning on relocating to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck.

For more from Page Six, click here.