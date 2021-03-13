Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity Breakups
Published

Madison LeCroy hush-hush on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split: report

The couple claims they have not called off their engagement

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 13Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, 30, is keeping her cards close to her vest about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's reported split, according to Page Six. 

"You kind of caught me off guard," LeCroy told the gossip column outside her Charleston, SC, hair salon on Friday, declining to comment further. 

Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed during a reunion special for "Southern Charm" that LeCroy has been seeing a "very famous, married ex-MLB player," according to the New York Post

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPLIT OVER "SOUTHERN CHARM" STAR MADISON LECROY SCANDAL: REPORT

LeCroy told Page Six last month that she's "talked to [Rodriguez] randomly, but not consistent," and that A-Rod "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

Madison LeCroy is pictured in this screen grab from "Southern Charm." (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Madison LeCroy is pictured in this screen grab from "Southern Charm." (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Sources familiar with the Rodriguez-Lopez split told the gossip column that LeCroy was not the reason they reportedly broke off the engagement. 

Multiple news outlets reported Friday that J-Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, were calling it quits on their two-year engagement, but the couple said Saturday that it's not over yet. 

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple told USA Today in a joint statement. 

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple was planning to get married last year before the pandemic ruined their plans, Lopez recently said quarantine was good for their relationship. 

"It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy," she recently told Allure. "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

On Our Radar