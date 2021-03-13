Madison LeCroy hush-hush on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split: report

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, 30, is keeping her cards close to her vest about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's reported split, according to Page Six.

"You kind of caught me off guard," LeCroy told the gossip column outside her Charleston, SC, hair salon on Friday, declining to comment further.

Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed during a reunion special for "Southern Charm" that LeCroy has been seeing a "very famous, married ex-MLB player," according to the New York Post.

LeCroy told Page Six last month that she's "talked to [Rodriguez] randomly, but not consistent," and that A-Rod "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

Sources familiar with the Rodriguez-Lopez split told the gossip column that LeCroy was not the reason they reportedly broke off the engagement.

Multiple news outlets reported Friday that J-Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, were calling it quits on their two-year engagement, but the couple said Saturday that it's not over yet.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple told USA Today in a joint statement.

The couple was planning to get married last year before the pandemic ruined their plans, Lopez recently said quarantine was good for their relationship.

"It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy," she recently told Allure. "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."