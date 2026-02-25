Shia LaBeouf runs from courthouse after posting $100K bond in New Orleans Mardi Gras battery case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shia LaBeouf appeared before a New Orleans judge Thursday for a status hearing more than a week after his Mardi Gras arrest.

Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Simone Levine set a $100,000 bond and ordered LaBeouf to return to drug and alcohol rehabilitation after the actor was charged with two counts of battery over an alleged assault that took place on Feb. 17 during Mardi Gras.

According to the Associated Press, LaBeouf was reprimanded for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs while hitting multiple people near the French Quarter last week. The police report said LaBeouf allegedly dislocated one victim’s nose.

Judge Levine also ordered the 39-year-old to submit to weekly drug tests.

LaBeouf posted bond following the hearing and was seen running away from the media outside the courthouse shortly after.

In a video captured by local news network WDSU, LaBeouf — who was wearing a white fleece pullover, jeans and boots — jogged away from the courthouse as members of the media attempted to follow him.

The "Transformer" star's whirlwind day last week began with an early-morning bar fight in the Faubourg Marigny district of the city. Authorities responded to a simple battery on the 1400 block of Royal Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday where two male victims reported being assaulted, according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

LaBeouf was reportedly "causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business." When a staff member attempted to eject the actor from the establishment, LaBeouf allegedly used "his closed fists on the victim several times," police said.

"The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Multiple people allegedly attempted to hold LaBeouf down outside the business in Faubourg, and he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave.

The "Even Stevens" actor reportedly struck the same victim again with "closed fists to the victim’s upper body" before allegedly assaulting another person by punching them in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," police said. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."

LaBeouf's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The following day, LaBeouf broke his silence with a two-word message posted on X shortly after 2 a.m., "Free me." Earlier in the day, the "Transformers" actor was spotted celebrating Mardi Gras and dancing on Bourbon Street with his release papers in his mouth, WGNO reported.

The "Salvable" star was previously arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft from a theft and battery incident that took place in June 2020.