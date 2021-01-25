'Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy reveals alleged Jay Cutler texts amid dating drama

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy set the record straight about her alleged fling with former NFL star Jay Cutler.

The reality TV personality shared a number of texts supposedly sent between the two after Cutler's ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, seemingly shaded LeCroy on social media.

Cavallari, 34, and Cutler, 37, posted the same photo of themselves cuddled up and smirking at the camera. "The world is full of users," read their shared caption. "10 years. Can’t break that."

LeCroy, 30, interpreted that as a slight against her for allegedly trying to date Cutler last year after Cavallari was linked to LeCroy's ex and "Southern Charm" co-star, Austen Kroll.

"It looks to me like I'm going to have to drop some receipts. Hate to do that... but," LeCroy said Sunday on her Instagram Stories.

She then shared a series of screenshots of texts allegedly between herself and Cutler to prove he was the one who pursued her.

The first screenshot shows Cutler, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., booking a flight to visit LeCroy, who lives in Charleston, S.C., according to Entertainment Tonight.

The second screenshot reveals a more tense conversation between them with Cutler allegedly writing, "My name was also brought into it which I don't appreciate."

To which LeCroy replied, "Jay I've done nothing but respect you and your privacy. I respect you and I respect your family and I would never say anything to jeopardize you and your family."

"Didn't seem like that was the case," he reportedly answered. "Maybe it was accidental. I don't know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other and move forward. At the very least."

LeCroy then pointed out, "I am disgusted by this whole situation. You reached out to me... Your intentions may have not been pure but that may be you projecting. I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren't interested in something real you shouldn't have s---- with me."

She followed up and proved she and Cutler spent time together but posting a selfie with him in camo-hunting attire.

Cutler and Cavallari announced in April 2020 that they had decided to go their separate ways after "10 years together."

They share three children together: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

Meanwhile, Cavallari has reportedly been linked to comedian Jeff Dye.

A rep for Cutler didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.