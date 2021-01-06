Kristin Cavallari is 'back' to her 'old self' amid Jay Cutler divorce: 'It feels really damn good'

Kristin Cavallari is ringing in her birthday by reflecting on the last 12 months.

The Uncommon James mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate turning 34.

"33 was a crazy year to say the least," Cavallari wrote. "The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life.

"Lots of growth and opportunity," she added. "I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34."

The mom of three also shared a black-and-white photo of herself at a restaurant. The "Laguna Beach" alum -- rocking a turtleneck and hoop earrings -- was all smiles for the snapshot.

Cavallari's famous pals including Nikki Bella and Jana Kramer wished her a happy birthday.

Last year saw Cavallari split from her husband, Jay Cutler, as well as end her "Very Cavallari" show after three seasons.

Cavallari has previously called the couple's divorce the "hardest decision" she's "ever made."

"We definitely kept a lot of stuff private," Cavallari told People magazine in September. "Producers saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show – which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]."

The former pair, who tied the knot in 2013, shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, as well as daughter Saylor, 5.

"[The breakup] didn't happen overnight," Cavallari noted. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

As for why their marriage didn't last? Cavallari has chalked it up to changing and maturing over time. She met Cutler when she was just 23 years old.

"Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up," she explained. "When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."