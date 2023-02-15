Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Machine Gun Kelly guitarist Sophie Lloyd denies cheating rumors: 'Meritless accusations'

Machine Gun Kelly has been engaged to actress Megan Fox since last year

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson , Larry Fink | Fox News
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walk the Grammy Awards red carpet together Video

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walk the Grammy Awards red carpet together

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sparkled as they walked the Grammy Awards red carpet hand in hand.

Sophie Lloyd, a guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly, on Wednesday denied cheating rumors with the musician who is engaged to Megan Fox.  

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," a rep for Lloyd told Fox News Digital. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

The rep added, "It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism & social commentary to be reporting anything else." 

Fox, 36, sparked split rumors last weekend when she posted Beyoncé lyrics that said, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath" on her Instagram before she deleted her account. 

When Machine Gun Kelly's fiancée Megan Fox sparked split rumors on her Instagram page, fans speculated his guitarist Sophie Lloyd might have had something to do with it. 

When Machine Gun Kelly's fiancée Megan Fox sparked split rumors on her Instagram page, fans speculated his guitarist Sophie Lloyd might have had something to do with it.  (Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS/Kevin Winter)

A fan commented that Machine Gun Kelly probably "got with Sophie." 

Fox responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Lloyd, 27 played with Kelly, 32, on his Mainstream Sellout Tour last summer and was seen with him and his bandmates at a party last weekend. Fox was also seen with him last weekend. 

Sophie Lloyd performed with Machine Gun Kelly on his tour last summer.

Sophie Lloyd performed with Machine Gun Kelly on his tour last summer. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Despite the break-up speculation, the couple was spotted in a car together on Valentine’s Day. 

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in early 2022. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been engaged since last year. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been engaged since last year.  (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Lloyd has been with her boyfriend drummer Christopher Painter for more than five years. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Fox and Kelly. 

