Macaulay Culkin mourns 'Home Alone' mom Catherine O'Hara with heartfelt message

Macaulay Culkin is one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Catherine O'Hara following her death on Friday.

Her "Home Alone" co-star took to Instagram to share a photo featuring the two of them in "Home Alone" alongside a photo of them from when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more," he wrote. "I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much to say. I love you. I’ll see you later."

The two starred together as mother and son in the 1990 Christmas classic and its 1992 sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

'HOME ALONE' STAR CATHERINE O'HARA DEAD AT 71

Pedro Pascal also shared a tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with O'Hara on the set of season two of "The Last of Us."

"Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful," he wrote. "There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always ♥️ The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara."

O'Hara's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" co-star Justin Theroux took to Instagram to honor the late actress, sharing a photo of a director's chair with her name on it, writing "🕊️Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed."

Rita Wilson shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram, alongside a photo of O'Hara smiling.

"Catherine O’Hara - a woman who was authentic and truthful in all she did," she wrote. "You saw it in her work, if you knew her you saw it in her life, and you saw it in her family. Bo, Luke and Matthew, our deepest sympathies. May Catherine rest in peace. May her memory be eternal."

Director Ron Howard called hearing about O'Hara's death, "shattering news," and commented on her talent as a comedian, calling her a "wonderful person."

"This is shattering news," he wrote on X. "What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year. My heart goes out to Bo & family. #RIPCatherineO’Hara."

Fellow comedian Cheri Oteri took to Instagram to share a photo of O'Hara smiling, calling her an "inspiration."

"She carried a light with her comedy that you took in whenever you saw her. May perpetual light shine upon her beautiful soul. 💔"

Actor and comedian Kevin Nealon also paid tribute to O'Hara on X.

"Catherine O’Hara changed how so many of us understand comedy and humanity," he wrote. "From the chaos and heart of Home Alone to the unforgettable precision of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, she created characters we’ll rewatch again and again."

"The Hunger Games" star Elizabeth Banks shared a clip of O'Hara and Fred Willard from the 1996 mockumentary film "Waiting for Guffman," writing, "She was an all-timer. Her memory and work is a blessing. Rest peacefully."

Actor Paul Walter Hauser wrote a lengthy tribute to O'Hara on his Instagram alongside a photo of her at the Toronto International Film Festival, writing, "She was my Meryl Streep."

"I could watch her in anything," he began. "Didn’t matter how good or bad the film or show was. I wanted to see what she would do."

He went on to list some of her projects, old and new, before adding "Not sure I can process or fathom that she’s gone but I am so grateful for the work she did and how she kept such a flawless reputation in a very sketchy and checkered business."

"A freaking angel just went home to Heaven. And she’s not home alone. #CatherineOHara #RIP #ThisSucks," he concluded.

Her "A Mighty Wind" co-star Michael McKean paid tribute to her on X, writing: "Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none. Heartbreaking."

"Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey shared a lengthy tribute to the comedy legend on Instagram, expressing she was "So grateful I got to tell her what she meant to me," and "how she inspired me, shaped my sense of humour and understanding of the work we do, that she was the pinnacle of greatness to me."

"I’m sure every actor she met told her similar things. She did not behave as though she’d heard it a million times, she listened and accepted it with grace and wit and tremendous kindness," she said, later adding she was thankful to have gotten to work with her "hero and witness her genius first hand."

"It was incredible to watch her work and be in her presence. I’ll never forget a minute of it," she continued. "That day, and again on an overlapping shoot day on Away We Go, I saw her be nothing short of wonderful to every single person she encountered, from the director to the PAs. When people say someone "lit up a room", this is what they mean. She was radiant; it was kind of otherworldly. Her talent was singular. There’s been nobody like her before and there won’t be again. What a genius. What a beautiful person.💔"

Actor Josh Gad reposted the announcement of O'Hara's death on Instagram, writing "I don’t understand what I’m seeing."

"I can’t bring myself to believe she is gone," he added. "Why is the world such a heart breaking place right now? I truly cannot process how to say goodbye to someone so full of life who seemed to just be hitting her prime. Goodbye legend. Thank you for making us laugh until we hurt… which is why right now we are all hurting so damned much knowing we will never again get those laughs. RIP. My love and deepest condolences go out to her entire family."