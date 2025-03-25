Pedro Pascal raves about Jennifer Aniston after 'fun martini dinner' sparks dating speculation

Pedro Pascal gushed about Jennifer Aniston after a "fun martini dinner" between the two and some friends sparked dating speculation.

Pascal set the record straight on his friendship with Aniston at the premiere of "The Last of Us" on Monday night. "Oh, Jennifer and I are very good friends," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner."

The actor admitted Aniston's "starlight" drove the dating speculation. "I’m just basking in it."

JENNIFER ANISTON, PEDRO PASCAL SPARK DATING RUMORS AFTER HAVING DINNER TOGETHER

When speaking with E! News, the "Mandalorian" star said he and Aniston are "friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends." He added with a smile, "It happens."

At one point, Pascal raved about Aniston, who he described as a great friend in times of "crisis."

"She’s that person. She’s that person to everyone," he told Access Hollywood about Aniston. "It’s just that really. I guess the best way that I could describe it is I remember… if you’re in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel."

As for if he'd ever make an appearance on Aniston's "The Morning Show," Pascal said he'd "do anything" for the "Friends" star.

As the news of Pascal and Aniston's dinner hit the internet, many speculated about their relationship status.

"pedro pascal and jennifer aniston i don't know what's going on but i support it with my whole chest," one user wrote on X .

"Jennifer Aniston with Pedro Pascal having dinner!? Am i dreaming!? Please," another added .

As speculation gained traction Monday, an interview with Pascal, Aniston and her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon resurfaced. While joking about a potential role for Pascal on the hit Apple TV series, the actor grabbed Aniston's hand.

"I’m in," Pascal said during the moment at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "All right, I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."

Aniston mouthed, "Oh my God." The actor then kissed her hand as he walked away.

People have been interested in Aniston's dating life since her high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux both ended in divorce. While she's no stranger to online speculation, there was once a time when Aniston attempted to set the record straight.

"Just don't pay attention. I think I used to," Aniston told " CBS Mornings " in 2015. "There was a period where I was hell-bent on saying, 'That's not true, that's not right, that's not fair.'"

"And now I just think you have to let it roll off your back, and you realize, I think everyone knows it's all B.S. and, like, soap opera on paper."

