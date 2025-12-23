Macaulay Culkin keeps his 'Home Alone' identity secret from his kids for adorable reason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Macaulay Culkin is reflecting on one of the most iconic movies of his career.

Following a recent screening of the iconic holiday movie at the Academy Museum in honor of the film's 35th anniversary, the 45-year-old actor and the movie's director, Chris Columbus, sat down for a Q&A, in which Culkin shared that his two kids are big fans of the movie.

"They don’t even call it 'Home Alone,' they call it 'Kevin.' They’re like, ‘Wow, Kevin’s really funny.’ I go, ‘He’s also handsome, somebody that your mom [Brenda Song] might be into," Culkin said, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor shares two children with actress Brenda Song: sons Dakota, 4, and Carson, 3.

While the two are big fans of the Christmas movie, Culkin shared that he has not told them he's Kevin, saying, "I try to keep the magic alive."

"I showed my oldest — he wanted to see a picture of me and my siblings, so I pulled up this old photo; it’s all my siblings, and he looks right at me, and he goes, ‘Who’s that? That looks like Kevin,’" Culkin shared. "I go, ‘Oh, no, nobody, here’s your aunt.'"

After years in the entertainment industry, Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023. When speaking with Fox News Digital following the ceremony, the actor reflected on making the film, saying as a 9-year-old kid, he "just tried to be professional and charming at the same time."

While accepting the honor on stage, he thanked Song for being her "champion," adding, "You're the only person happier for me today than I am."

"You're the best woman I've ever known. You're the best person I've ever known," he said. "You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

The two first met in 2014 at a mutual friend's house, but reconnected and began a romantic relationship in 2017 when they were both cast in the 2019 comedy "Changeland."

They later went on to get engaged in January 2022, with a source telling People at the time the couple was "excited for their future together."

Culkin shared during the Q&A that his perspective on the movie has changed since becoming a father, saying he now resonates with Catherine O'Hara's character, "seeing how desperately and how hard she's trying to get home" to her son.

He also shared that since becoming a parent, people always ask him if he watches "Home Alone" with his kids, to which he responds, "Of course, this movie is awesome."

"But I don't watch the movie, I watch them," he said. "I watch their eyes. I listen to them laugh and things like that. And it makes me really proud to be a part of something like that. So it resonates now. Now I can see it through their eyes."

He continued: "You guys were raised on it, now you guys are raising your kids on it, right? So, now I'm raising my kids on it. It means something completely different. That's the way I look at the movie nowadays."

