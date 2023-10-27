'Frozen' voice actor Josh Gad feels 'alienated' by fellow liberals pushing antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas war

Actor Josh Gad, who voiced the character "Olaf" in the Disney movie "Frozen," said that he felt "alienated" by liberals in the wake of "antisemitic tropes" that have seemingly become popularized online since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

"I have always called myself a Progressive," Gad wrote on Thursday in a post on Threads, a competitor to X. "The past 2 weeks have made me feel so desperately alienated & disheartened by what that seems to encompass. I’ll always stand for what’s right but to see people I’ve always identified with ripping down posters of hostages & say such horrific & uninformed things that truly resemble antisemitic tropes is very troubling to me & so many. I stand with all those who want to protect innocent Palestinians."

"Why can’t that same attitude be expressed for Jews?" he asked.

Gad was responding to a post from activist Charlotte Clymer on how the left's response to the war has been a major miscalculation.

"It's been rather astonishing to watch just how badly much of the far-left is miscalculating this moment," Clymer wrote. "It has never been more clear how many of them are firmly ensconced in echo chambers, and it is doing them no favors. Quite the opposite."

This is not the first time that Gad, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, has spoken out about the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Lieba Nesis, entertainment writer for The Jewish Voice, told Fox News Digital in an interview that Gad has previously "felt the need to correct himself" for his initial reaction expressing sympathy for Israel, writing on social media he was "personally attacked, shamed, unfollowed and threatened" and reiterated his long-standing criticism of the Israeli government's "occupation and their attacks on innocent Gazans."

Celebrities have been facing pressure to speak out on the war after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on civilians across southern Israel near the Gaza border that shocked the world.

Some celebrities, like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, have condemned Hamas, also writing that "the growing loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian life is heart-wrenching."

Over 1,000 members of the entertainment industry signed an open letter expressing solidarity with Israel . Among the signatories include Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Helen Mirren, Mark Hamill, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Billy Porter, Debra Messing and Michael Douglas.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has also expressed his unabashed support for Israel, writing on Instagram, "I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!" He also sent a private jet full of supplies to Israel's military.

Fox News’ Joseph. A Wulfsohn contributed to this report.