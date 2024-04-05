Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Luke Bryan has tiff with 'American Idol' contestant, Diddy federal investigation sparks interest in friends

Diddy federal investigation sparks interest in famous friends, Shannen Doherty is downsizing to provide 'easier transition' for loved ones amid cancer battle

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
photo of Luke Bryan split with Sean Diddy Combs

Luke Bryan has a tiff with "American Idol" contestant who mocks his accent, Diddy federal investigation sparks interest in friends as past comments resurface. ( John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA / Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'KISS TOMORROW GOODBYE' - 'American Idol' contestant and Luke Bryan have awkward tiff, mocks judge’s country twang. Continue reading here…

'TOTALLY IMPROPER' - Kirsten Dunst was stunned by male director's 'inappropriate question' he asked her at 16. Continue reading here…

'A LOT I CAN'T TELL' - Diddy federal investigation sparks interest in famous friends, interviews resurface: 'A lot I can't tell.' Continue reading here…

LETTING GO - Shannen Doherty is downsizing her things to provide an 'easier transition' for loved ones amid cancer battle. Continue reading here…

Shannen Doherty smiling

Shannen Doherty first shared her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. (Getty Images)

BABY KELCE - Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce jokes he'd name his kid after famous Arnold Schwarzenegger character. Continue reading here…

'PRETTY BAD' - Christina Applegate says her ‘legs are just done’ amid MS relapse. Continue reading here…

'HORRIFIC' EXPERIENCE' - 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson compares modeling industry to 'legalized sex trafficking': ‘It left some scars.’ Continue reading here…

Alan Ritchson in a black button up shirt and tan jacket, smiling on the carpet.

Alan Ritchson details his experience in the modeling industry.  (Getty Images)

'ICONIC PLACE' - Molly Ringwald confesses Studio 54 was where she likely conceived her first child. Continue reading here…

'REALLY UGLY' - HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier fire back at 'nasty' comments about houses on ‘Home Town Takeover.’ Continue reading here…

A photo of Valerie Bertinelli

Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli has found a new love interest.  ( David Livingston/Getty Images)

'FINDING THE JOY' Valerie Bertinelli shares the 'three-week rule' she has with new boyfriend. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending