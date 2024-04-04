Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kids

Molly Ringwald confesses Studio 54 was where she likely conceived her first child

Studio 54 had been a nightclub before being turned into a theater

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Once gracing the big screen in flicks like "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club," actress Molly Ringwald is all grown up and handing the reigns to her 20-year-old daughter Mathilda, who is now making her acting debut.

In an interview with The Times, Ringwald, 56, explained her hesitancy to allow Mathilda to pursue a career all too similar to her own. "We wouldn’t let Mathilda pursue acting when she was a child, as we wanted her to concentrate on being a kid. She fought us on that — she’s still kind of mad about it, but it was the right decision," she admitted. 

"I don’t think that professional acting is a great way for kids to grow up. It’s way too stressful and it’s a crap shoot on whether or not the kids can make it through. I did my first professional job at ten years old, and it was not easy."

MOLLY RINGWALD CRITICIZES CANCEL CULTURE AS ‘UNSUSTAINABLE’: ‘WE’RE BASICALLY A BUNCH OF PURITANS'

Molly Ringwald in a black gown looks demure on the carpet inset Molly Ringwald in a black top has her daughter Mathilda in yellow sitting on her lap with an American flag

Molly Ringwald confessed in a recent interview that her daughter Mathilda was conceived at Studio 54. (Getty Images)

But Mathilda is a young woman now and living separately from her parents. Earning her first acting credit in the upcoming Anne Hathaway-led romance "The Idea of You," Ringwald alluded to knowing that Mathilda was destined for greatness based on where she was likely conceived. 

"I believe that Mathilda was conceived in the dressing room at Studio 54 right at the end of my run playing Sally Bowles in ‘Cabaret’ in 2003," she said of the famous club turned Broadway theater. "It’s so Mathilda to be conceived in such an iconic place."

Black and white photo of Diana Ross with a crowd beneath her at Studio 54

Musical icon Diana Ross is pictured at the old Studio 54 in the '80s. (Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

At the time, she and her now husband, Panio Gianopoulos, were not married. 

"My husband, Panio, an author and book editor, and I were both enchanted from the moment Mathilda was born. She was five weeks early, so she was on the smaller side, but she had these big, beautiful eyes. Even before she could talk, she had an amazing sense of humor and the best belly laugh," she raved. "I have recordings of her laughing, which I listen to when I want a little pick-me-up."

Molly RIngwald in black hugs her boyfriend Panio Gianopoulos in a cream sweater who holds their daughter Mathilda in a red dress

Molly RIngwald and Panio Gianopoulos are photographed in 2005 with their daughter Mathilda. (Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She and I are both emotional and headstrong," Ringwald added. "When she was learning to walk, if we helped her for a couple of steps, she would stop and say, "Do myself lone" and go back and do it again. That’s still her attitude today, including in her acting career. She took Gianopoulos, her father’s name, instead of Ringwald. I said, ‘Are you sure? Ringwald is so much easier to spell and it might open some doors.’ But she was adamant."

Panio Gianopoulos in a tuxedo and Molly Ringwald in a sparkly plunging red dress

Panio Gianopoulos and Molly Ringwald attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"The nepo baby thing is ridiculous," Ringwald admitted of the hot-button topic in Hollywood right now. "Of course, if you have a parent in the industry, it’s something that you’ve heard about and might be genetically predisposed to."

"I’ve talked to Mathilda about navigating the spotlight, but everyone experiences it differently. Some people don’t mind living completely out loud. I’m not one of those people and I don’t think she is either. We’re basically a family of introverts who have had to learn to be more extrovert because of what we do," she shared.

Molly Ringwald in a light pink dress with puffy sleeves wraps her arm around daughter Mathilda in a yellow dress with puffy sleeves

Molly Ringwald says she and her daughter Mathilda are both "headstrong." (Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mathilda, who was also interviewed, echoed her mother's sentiments, admitting that she and her mother are "both very passionate."

"We may have butted heads when I was growing up, but we also bonded over that. We’ve always felt more like sisters, and as I get older, we get closer and closer."

Mathilda Gianopoulos and her mother Molly Ringwald both in sparkly outfits on the carpet in New York

Mathilda Gianopoulos admits she and her mother have always felt like friends. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending