HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier fire back at 'nasty' comments about houses on 'Home Town Takeover'

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier slammed social media trolls for leaving negative comments about the houses featured on their show "Home Town Takeover."

On Tuesday, Erin, 38, shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen riding in a car with her husband and co-star Ben, 40, noting that they were in Sebring, Florida, to film season three of "Home Town Takeover." Though the couple agreed "it was awesome," Erin went on to call out her online haters for criticizing homes that the two have renovated on the series.

"The comments on my Instagram have been really, not nice," Erin told her followers while Ben chimed in, "Nasty."

"Really rude, some of you guys," Erin continued. "Y'all realize we design these houses for people who really live in them, and they really read your comments."

"You're not hurting my feelings at all," she added. "But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses. If you can't think of something nice to say about these people's homes..."

"Don't say anything at all," Ben interjected.

Erin explained that while she wasn't affected by the criticism, the negative remarks were hurtful to the clients who appeared on the show.

"You are gonna hurt someone's feelings who lives in that house," she said. "You know better, guys. Do better, OK? Be sweet. Like I tell my little girls, y'all can be grownups and be sweet, OK?"

"Here's the thing," Ben added. "I'm afraid that a lot of the people out there are being rude and being mean because they want to be hurtful. And that's the saddest thing about it."

"And if you're one of those people who are on social media, unfollow me now," Erin said. "Thank you."

"Or we can do that for you," Ben noted.

"I can do that for you if you'd like," Erin agreed.

Erin concluded her video by praising the fans who had left "sweet" comments, saying: "Keep on being you. You're awesome."

Ben invited those fans to visit them in Sebring or the town of Laurel, Mississippi, where the couple, who tied the knot in 2008, reside with their young daughters Helen and Mae. While Erin and Ben mainly renovated homes in Laurel while filming their original series "Home Town," the spin-off "Home Town Takeover" follows the couple as they restore houses in other small towns.

"This town is awesome," Ben said of Sebring. "We're doing great work here."

In the caption of her video, Erin wrote, "as my mama would say, y’all act like you’ve got some raising," adding a red heart emoji.

Erin previously spoke out against her social media critics in a July 2020 Instagram post. At the time, she announced that she was turning off comments until 2021, noting that it felt like a "good move."

"It’s getting harder to shoulder every opinion from every direction at all times about everything when everyone is freaking out constantly," Erin explained in the caption alongside a photo of herself with Ben.

She continued, "There’s too much noise. It’s like this: we’re each making a bed and can’t see how far the sheet is hanging on the other side. We can’t see what we can’t see."

"So the best we can do is show compassion in our differences and understanding that we’re never going to be able to see all things the exact same way because our experiences are not the same. It’s nothing to freak out about. No need to shove. Have mercy. Show grace. Social media is for fun."