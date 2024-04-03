Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce jokes he'd name his kid after famous Arnold Schwarzenegger character

Travis Kelce recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with girlfriend Taylor Swift to Bahamian hotspot, Harbour Island, but the Kansas City Chiefs star returned with more than a tan.

During a recent episode of his podcast, "New Heights," which he recorded with older brother and retired NFL center Jason, Kelce had babies on the brain, as he spoke with guest Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The men were speaking about Schwarzenegger's illustrious career when the 1982 film "Conan the Barbarian" came up, prompting Kelce, who's a proud uncle to Jason's three young daughters, to share what he'd name his firstborn.

"I might name my first kid Conan," he joked. "I might."

Kelce and Swift were spotted enjoying the beautiful blue waters of the Bahamas last month, as the popstar is currently on a break from her Eras Tour.

The trip with Swift clearly went well, with Kelce admitting to Entertainment Tonight how much he enjoyed his experience.

"Is it the Bahamian sun or the Bahamian love that has you…just glowing right now?" ET host Nischelle Turner asked a blushing Kelce.

"You know what? It’s just a lovely place down there, isn’t it?" he answered. "You can get it all down there. All the love in the world."

Kelce kept the good vibrations flowing during a separate interview with People magazine, telling the outlet, "I'm the happiest I've ever been."

"I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full," he noted. "I'm oozing life right now."

Swift and Kelce first made their relationship public last fall, quickly becoming tabloid fodder as the "Bad Blood" singer was spotted at several of Kelce's NFL games.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift previously divulged to Time regarding the timeline of their relationship. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."