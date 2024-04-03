Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce jokes he'd name his kid after famous Arnold Schwarzenegger character

Kelce and Taylor Swift recently enjoyed the Bahamas together as the singer is on hiatus from her Eras Tour

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Astrologer Kyle Thomas says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'balance each other out' Video

Astrologer Kyle Thomas says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'balance each other out'

Thomas told Fox News Digital that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's astrological compatibility not only balances, but pushes each other to "grow and have fun."

Travis Kelce recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with girlfriend Taylor Swift to Bahamian hotspot, Harbour Island, but the Kansas City Chiefs star returned with more than a tan.

During a recent episode of his podcast, "New Heights," which he recorded with older brother and retired NFL center Jason, Kelce had babies on the brain, as he spoke with guest Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The men were speaking about Schwarzenegger's illustrious career when the 1982 film "Conan the Barbarian" came up, prompting Kelce, who's a proud uncle to Jason's three young daughters, to share what he'd name his firstborn.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE'S ROMANTIC BAHAMAS HIDEAWAY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HARBOUR ISLAND

Taylor Swift in a sparkly blue dress with large earrings poses on the carpet inset a shirtless Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan The Barbarian split Travis Kelce in a blue shirt and backwards hat looks to his right devilishly

In the latest episode of his podcast "New Heights" with brother Jason, Travis Kelce joked he'd name his first child after Arnold Schwarzenegger's titular character from his movie "Conan the Barbarian." (Getty Images)

"I might name my first kid Conan," he joked. "I might."

Kelce and Swift were spotted enjoying the beautiful blue waters of the Bahamas last month, as the popstar is currently on a break from her Eras Tour.

Arnold Schwarzenegger holding an axe as Conan in 'Conan the Barbarian'

Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the 1982 picture "Conan the Barbarian." (Dino De Laurentiis/Universal Pictures/Sportsphoto Ltd./Allstar/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The trip with Swift clearly went well, with Kelce admitting to Entertainment Tonight how much he enjoyed his experience.

"Is it the Bahamian sun or the Bahamian love that has you…just glowing right now?" ET host Nischelle Turner asked a blushing Kelce. 

"You know what? It’s just a lovely place down there, isn’t it?" he answered. "You can get it all down there. All the love in the world."

Travis Kelce after winning the AFC Championship game has his arm around Taylor Swift in a red sweater on the field

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a steamy vacation on Harbour Island. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kelce kept the good vibrations flowing during a separate interview with People magazine, telling the outlet, "I'm the happiest I've ever been."

"I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full," he noted. "I'm oozing life right now."

Taylor Swift smiles big with her mouth ajar on stage split Travis Kelce in his red Chiefs uniform laughs on the field

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a hot commodity since going public with their relationship last fall. (Hector Vivas/TAS23/Jason Hanna)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift and Kelce first made their relationship public last fall, quickly becoming tabloid fodder as the "Bad Blood" singer was spotted at several of Kelce's NFL games.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift previously divulged to Time regarding the timeline of their relationship. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending