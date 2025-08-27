Country singer ends concert early after fans throw beer at stage during Oklahoma performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Braxton Keith has drawn the line on beer-throwing at his concerts – this time for good.

During an Aug. 22 performance, the rising star abruptly ended the show after concert-goers exhibited some unruly behavior.

In a TikTok video shared by a fan in the crowd, Keith, 25, can be seen stopping his band mid‑set before he snapped at the audience.

"Y’all, I know that most of y’all are behaving yourselves tonight," he said. "But there’s a bunch of people up here that are having a good time, and then there’s a bunch of beer‑throwing."

Keith continued with frustration, "Listen, I don’t come to any of y’all’s jobs and do anything like that to y’all. So until y’all can learn some concert etiquette, my name is Braxton Keith. Thank y’all for coming out to Ardmore, Oklahoma, tonight."

After his stern announcement, the "Chase You Down" crooner walked abruptly offstage, as he took off his guitar strap and fixed his cowboy hat. The performance ended earlier than fans had anticipated.

Reps for Keith did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This wasn’t the first time Keith’s concert got interrupted by disruptive beer-throwing.

In April, during his show in Gilmer, Texas, Keith stopped performing to scold fans who threw beer cans at him and his band while they played "Honky Tonk City."

Instead of letting the chaos ruin the vibe, he took control of the situation at the time.

"Hey listen up. Pause this s---," Keith was seen shouting in a video he shared to TikTok. "I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, all right? This isn’t a godd--- Gavin Adcock concert, OK?"

Keith referred to his fellow country artist, who’s known for throwing drinks at his concerts.

"Don't be throwing f---ing beers out here," he continued to yell at his fans as he stopped his performance.

"These people at the front are gettin’ wet up here and it’s gonna p--- them off and it’s gonna p--- me off."

The singer confronted the crowd and pointed out a young fan who was attending her first country show.

"This little girl right here’s never been to a country concert before, and it’s her first damn time, OK? We’re gonna have a good show for her, OK?"

The rowdy audience was heard cheering in the background after Keith’s announcement.