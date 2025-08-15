Luke Bryan blasts 'idiots' who throw things at singers after he was hit mid-performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luke Bryan slammed concertgoers who throw things at artists, calling them "idiots" after he was hit in the face at one of his shows.

"My official statement is people throw things at artists and they’re idiots," Bryan said during an appearance on the Bobby Bones Show this week. "It’s the deterioration of the moral fabric of how your a-- ought to act."

Bryan was hit with a ball while performing at the North Dakota State Fair on July 26.

Bryan, 49, recalled the moment he realized someone had thrown something during his encore performance.

"It was this little beach ball thing, like a hacky sack," he remembered. "When I’m sitting there singing, and I’m just doing my deal, and it comes into my frame, obviously I flinched. It got me."

The country music star explained the "most frustrating thing" was that the size of the ball was exaggerated, causing concern among his family.

"But then the problem with it is, is then it makes all of my family members and friends that don't have all the social media to go watch what actually happened, then they call me and then it turns into I got hit by, like I said, a baseball," Bryan continued.

Bryan was in the middle of an encore performance of his song "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" at the North Dakota State Fair when someone in the crowd hurled an object at the stage and smacked him directly in the face.

The moment was caught on camera by fans, with Bryan seen slightly recoiling after the hit. He flashed a quick look of surprise, but instead of stopping the show, the "American Idol" judge continued to perform as if nothing had happened.

"Poor Luke Bryan got hit in the face during his encore," the caption on the fan video read on TikTok . "Carried on like a champ though."

The "Play It Again" crooner said he is not a stranger to having things thrown at him while on stage.

"This is not a new thing," he told Bones. "That was a great thing to get thrown at me. It was a little beach ball. I’ve had $1,100 cell phones get thrown at me."

Bryan explained that fans would throw their phones on stage hoping the musician would make a video for them. "Let's just showcase entitlement," he said.

He noted the July 26 incident was likely a "bunch of kids" being "silly."

"When the thing came in ... the little ball or whatever it was came in, I mean, the first thing I do is ... I see red, and I get my composure."

"I got pissed for three seconds and finished it," he added.

