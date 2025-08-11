Country star Zach Bryan vows he will 'never play in Kansas City' after feud with Chiefs fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Zach Bryan has a bone to pick with Kansas City.

On Friday, the country singer-songwriter — who is a known Philadelphia Eagles fan — took to social media to stir up some drama with fellow NFL fans.

After the Kansas City Chiefs failed to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls due to their loss to the Eagles earlier this year, Bryan wrote on X, "Where are all the three peat people from last year:/."

Shortly after one fan pointed out that the singer had "singled out one fanbase" which "sells out his shows," the country star made a shocking remark.

"Please understand I will never play in Kansas City," the musician wrote, responding to the user's comment.

People were quick to point out that Bryan had already played in Kansas City in the past. The country star had performances there in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Bryan followed up on his previous comment, writing on X, "I’ll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium." His comments got a mix of reactions, with some users praising the country star while others slammed him.

A representative for Bryan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Bryan has had beef with a fan.

In 2024, Bryan scolded a concertgoer after a member of his band was hit with an object.

The country crooner, who was on his "Quittin' Time Tour" at the time, was playing a concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington when a nondescript object was thrown on stage, hitting a member of Bryan's band, as seen in a video shared on Instagram.

Bryan, whose breakup with ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia caught a lot of attention, can be seen walking promptly toward a microphone to seemingly address what had happened before turning around and retrieving the object, now lying on the ground.

The " Pink Skies " singer walked across the stage to another standing mic, pointing out to the crowd looking for the culprit. "Who threw this?" he asked. "Who was it? Does anybody know?" the 29-year-old continued. "Who we pointing at?"

"Don't throw s--- at concerts, huh?" he said, scanning the venue before walking off to join his bandmate at center stage. However, Bryan then changed his mind, realizing he had one more thing to add.

"And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get 'em out of here," he said. "If we ever find out who did."

In May 2023, Bryan asked for a woman to be removed from his concert because she tried to snatch his guitar out of his hands.

"Hey, get her out of here," Bryan can be heard telling his crew as he walked among his audience.

"Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out," he shared to X at the time. He added later, "I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course."