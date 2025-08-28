Country singer Gavin Adcock’s show erupts as fan storms stage, gets tackled

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Gavin Adcock narrowly avoided a dangerous moment with a fan who tried to lunge at him during a recent performance.

Adcock was performing in Wichita, Kan., on Aug. 21, when a man jumped from the front row onto the stage, appearing to lunge at the singer.

In a TikTok video filmed by a concertgoer, the man knocked over the microphone stand before rolling onto the stage. He tried to stand, but a security guard tackled him.

Audience members cheered as a security guard wrestled the man to the ground and appeared to subdue him with a chokehold before more guards rushed the stage and escorted him off the platform while he continued to struggle.

"Get his drunk a-- out of here!" Adcock said as six security guards dragged the man off stage, a comment which was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

Adcock then held up a bottle of whiskey and told the crowd the incident was the kind of moment that "calls for a shot of Jack Daniel’s." He quickly resumed his show and performed his next song.

The singer later posted the video on Instagram, writing across the clip: "What happens when you jump the barricade at a country concert." He captioned it: "Can’t have nothing around here."

"Now that's the type of security you want protecting you!! Good job!!️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "When security has those BJJ [Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu] skills."

The incident comes amid a larger trend of disruptive fans at concerts.

Fellow country singer Braxton Keith abruptly ended his Aug. 22 concert in Ardmore, Okla., after audience members started throwing beer cans on stage.

"Y’all, I know that most of y’all are behaving yourselves tonight," he can be heard saying in a fan-captured TikTok video. "But there’s a bunch of people up here that are having a good time, and then there’s a bunch of beer‑throwing."

He continued: "Listen, I don’t come to any of y’all’s jobs and do anything like that to y’all. So until y’all can learn some concert etiquette, my name is Braxton Keith. Thank y’all for coming out to Ardmore, Oklahoma, tonight."

Keith then walked off stage, ending his concert earlier than expected.