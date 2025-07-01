Country singer Gavin Adcock blasts Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' album, says it's 'not country music'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Gavin Adcock isn’t holding back from his thoughts on Beyoncé’s latest album, "Cowboy Carter."

The rising star and former college football player made a bold comment about Beyoncé’s entry into country music during a recent concert.

Adcock brought up the Apple Music country album chart rankings during his performance. Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" is listed at No. 3, while his album, "Own Worst Enemy," sits at No. 4.

"One of them’s Beyoncé. You can tell her we’re coming for her f---in’ a--," he said in a fan video.

"That s--- ain’t country music, and it ain’t ever been country music."

The "Run Your Mouth" singer later made it clear his criticisms weren’t personal in a social media video he captioned, "It ain’t country."

"I’m going to go ahead and clear this up," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs and I actually remember her Super Bowl Halftime Show being pretty kick-a-- back in the day.

"But I really don’t believe her album should be labeled as country music. It doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country… I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé."

Earlier this year, Beyoncé picked up two Grammys for "Cowboy Carter," one for best country album and one for album of the year.

In March 2024, the pop star hinted she "did not feel welcomed" in the genre years ago in an Instagram post about the album.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t," she wrote.

"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

Reps for Adcock and Beyoncé did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.