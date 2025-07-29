Luke Bryan gets hit in the face by object thrown on stage during concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Luke Bryan is handling a concert mishap "like a champ."

Bryan, 49, was in the middle of an encore performance of his song "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" at the North Dakota State Fair, when someone in the crowd hurled an object at the stage and smacked Bryan directly in the face.

The moment was caught on camera by fans, with Bryan seen slightly recoiling after the hit. He flashed a quick look of surprise, but instead of stopping the show, the "American Idol" judge continued to perform as if nothing had happened.

LUKE BRYAN'S CHEEKY JOKE ABOUT VIRAL COLDPLAY KISS CAM SCANDAL HAS CONCERT CROWD ROARING WITH LAUGHTER

"Poor Luke Bryan got hit in the face during his encore," the caption on the fan video read on TikTok. "Carried on like a champ though."

It’s still unclear what exactly hit the "One Margarita" singer, with some fans speculating it was a bracelet or phone accessory, but the incident immediately lit up social media.

While Bryan hasn’t addressed the moment publicly, his fans came to his defense and called out the growing trend of fans throwing objects at artists mid-performance.

ZACH BRYAN, MORGAN WALLEN LATEST STARS TO FALL VICTIM TO CONCERT FANS THROWING OBJECTS

"Whoever that was ruined the whole concert [because] he stopped so early," one disappointed fan wrote.

Another comment read, "… you know he’s a good guy when he takes that amount of disrespect and shrugs it off."

WATCH: LUKE BRYAN HIT IN FACE BY OBJECT DURING PERFORMANCE

"Shame on whoever did this," another fan wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bryan's representatives for comment.

Bryan now joins a long list of musicians — including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini — who’ve been hit during live shows, sparking calls for tighter concert security and more respect from the crowd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH: KELSEA BALLERINI GETS HIT IN THE FACE WITH OBJECT THROWN BY FAN AT CONCERT

In 2023, Styles got directly hit in the eye while he was onstage in Vienna performing his Love on Tour concert.

Rexha was first hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident later that year. The country star sang her song, "If You Go Down," when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet.

Turning her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, Ballerini was quickly attended to by one of her band members. After several moments, Ballerini walked off-stage.