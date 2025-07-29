Expand / Collapse search
Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan gets hit in the face by object thrown on stage during concert

'American Idol' judge was struck during his performance at the North Dakota State Fair

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Country star Luke Bryan was seen getting hit in the face by an object during his performance at the North Dakota State Fair. (Credit: Marissa Thurman/@rissway via Storyful)

Country star Luke Bryan is handling a concert mishap "like a champ."

Bryan, 49, was in the middle of an encore performance of his song "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" at the North Dakota State Fair, when someone in the crowd hurled an object at the stage and smacked Bryan directly in the face. 

The moment was caught on camera by fans, with Bryan seen slightly recoiling after the hit. He flashed a quick look of surprise, but instead of stopping the show, the "American Idol" judge continued to perform as if nothing had happened. 

Luke Bryan on stage at concert

Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Poor Luke Bryan got hit in the face during his encore," the caption on the fan video read on TikTok. "Carried on like a champ though."

It’s still unclear what exactly hit the "One Margarita" singer, with some fans speculating it was a bracelet or phone accessory, but the incident immediately lit up social media.

While Bryan hasn’t addressed the moment publicly, his fans came to his defense and called out the growing trend of fans throwing objects at artists mid-performance.

Luke Bryan gets hit by object

Luke Bryan gets hit by an object at the North Dakota State Fair. (Marissa Thurman/@rissway via Storyful)

"Whoever that was ruined the whole concert [because] he stopped so early," one disappointed fan wrote.

Another comment read, "… you know he’s a good guy when he takes that amount of disrespect and shrugs it off."

Luke Bryan hit in face by object during performance Video
A photo of Luke Bryan singing in concert

It’s unclear what exactly hit the "One Margarita" singer, but some fans speculated it was a bracelet or phone accessory. (Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

"Shame on whoever did this," another fan wrote. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Bryan's representatives for comment.

Bryan now joins a long list of musicians — including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini — who’ve been hit during live shows, sparking calls for tighter concert security and more respect from the crowd.

Harry Styles closes his eyes passionately on stage while performing at The BRIT Awards in a sequined jacket and no shirt

Harry Styles was hit by an unknown object while onstage in Vienna. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

In 2023, Styles got directly hit in the eye while he was onstage in Vienna performing his Love on Tour concert.

Rexha was first hit in the face with a cellphone, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches in New York City.

Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident later that year. The country star sang her song, "If You Go Down," when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet. 

Turning her head and eventually her entire body away from the audience, Ballerini was quickly attended to by one of her band members. After several moments, Ballerini walked off-stage.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

