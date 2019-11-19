Lori Loughlin's daughter looks just like her in throwback pic amid the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Bella Giannulli, shared a rare throwback photo of her and her sister, Olivia Jade, in which the former looks exactly like her famous mom as the family continues to struggle with legal woes.

Bella posted the image on Monday showing the sisters posing side-by-side. Olivia Jade smiles for the camera while Bella smirks, bearing an absolutely unmistakable resemblance to Loughlin when she was younger.

“Blonde circa 2017,” Bella captioned the post.

Although Bella has been somewhat active on Instagram since news of her parents' involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal broke, Olivia Jade’s activity ground to a screeching halt amid the public scrutiny she faced. The former YouTube star broke her silence on Instagram in July to mark her mother’s 55th birthday. She also shared and subsequently deleted a post of herself flipping off the media.

A spotlight turned on the family after it was revealed that the girls’ parents, Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid a hefty sum of money to get the girls admitted to the University of Southern California on illegitimate grounds. All eyes turned on the couple's daughters as many questioned their commitment to higher education.

Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin, 55, are accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

The Justice Department announced in October that the duo, along with nine other parents, were indicted on additional federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them. Prosecutors are pressuring those who have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal to acknowledge their guilt.

The couple is expected to plead not guilty to the new charges.