Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli indicted on new federal charges in college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli are facing additional charges in the college admissions scandal.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday the couple -- along with 9 other parents -- were indicted on new federal charges as prosecutors pressure them to admit guilt for their part in the bribery scheme.

A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The count accuses the parents of attempting to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI'S DAUGHTERS OLIVIA JADE, ISABELLA 'NOT CURRENTLY ENROLLED' AT USC: REGISTRAR

They are accused of paying to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. All 11 defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to other charges in the scheme.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

It's the second time prosecutors have added new charges for parents pleading not guilty in the case. In April, they added money laundering to the initial charges of fraud and conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in Boston said the latest charges stem from an ongoing investigation. The charges will further his goal of holding the defendants "fully accountable for corrupting the college admissions process through cheating, bribery and fraud," he said in a written statement.

LORI LOUGHLIN LIKELY TAKING FELICITY HUFFMAN ROUTE, COPPING PLEA IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL: REPORT

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to USC as recruits on the crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, actress Felicity Huffman is currently serving 13 out of her 14-day prison sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. after pleading guilty for her participation in the scandal. The sentence also included 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli did not immediately respond for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.