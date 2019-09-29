Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade celebrates birthday amid college scandal

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade marked her 20th birthday on Saturday as her parents await trial in the college admissions scandal.

Her older sister, Isabella, 21, posted a tribute to the beauty vlogger, writing, "Happy birthday baby girl. Love you."

Isabella posted a throwback photo and video of Olivia, one as kids and one of the once-flippant starlet dancing.

Isabella celebrated her own 21st birthday earlier this month, mere days after Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison for her own role in the college admissions scandal.

Just after Huffman's sentencing, Olivia deleted a vulgar Instagram post in which she gave the middle finger to the media.

Her sister Bella commented at the time, "Not over you and this. QUEEN."

Huffman, 56, was sentenced to 14 days behind bars after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May.

The "Desperate Housewives" star admitted she paid an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She wrote that she'd considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

A judge also ordered Huffman to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

Based on Huffman's fate, Loughlin and her relatives may be starting to take their own situation more seriously.

Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team despite neither girl ever being a rower. USC put the girls' enrollment statuses on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal.

Giannulli and Loughlin refused the plea deal that other parents in the Operation Varsity Blues case –including Huffman – accepted.

Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin then were slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and may face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

Following Loughlin's arrest in March, Olivia Jade lost several endorsement deals, including sponsorships with Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder.

For her part, Olivia Jade was rumored to be avoiding social media for a full year following the arrests of her parents, but she posted a tribute to mom Loughlin for the actress' 55th birthday in July before posting the rude body language snap.