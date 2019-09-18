Lori Loughlin's daughter Bella celebrates 21st birthday amid college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin's eldest daughter, Bella, marked her 21st birthday on Monday.

The aspiring actress posted a series of Instagram snaps marking her big day, writing, "thank u for the love."

It's a far cry from sister Olivia Jade's approach to social media following Loughlin's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

LORI LOUGHLIN WAS 'OBSESSED' WITH GETTING DAUGHTERS INTO USC, REPORT CLAIMS

LORI LOUGHLIN REGRETS NOT TAKING PLEA DEAL, REPORT CLAIMS

Olivia recently deleted a flippant Instagram post in which she gave the middle finger to the media.

She captioned the snapshot, "@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says."

LORI LOUGHLIN REPORTEDLY TERRIFIED DAUGHTERS MAY HAVE TO TESTIFY IN COURT

Bella commented at the time, "Not over you and this. QUEEN."

Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team despite neither Isabella nor Olivia Jade ever being a rower. USC put the girls' enrollment statuses on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giannulli and Loughlin refused the plea deal that other parents in the Operation Varsity Blues case, including Felicity Huffman, accepted. While Huffman was sentenced to just 14 days in prison, Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin were slapped with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy — and now and may face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.