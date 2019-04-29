Lori Loughlin's sole focus in on looming college scam trial: report

Lori Loughlin hasn't been keeping too busy since her alleged role in the college admissions scam broke, but insiders claim that her life has calmed down since the first days of the fallout of her arrest.

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, entered formal not guilty pleas to charges including money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud, on Monday. The couple pleaded not guilty to their original indictment earlier this month before they were slapped with the additional charges.

“Since Lori isn’t working, this is the focus for her,” a source told People. “It’s obviously not the healthiest focus. She still seems stressed and worried about the future. It’s kind of like this surreal situation.”

Loughlin, 54, was fired from Hallmark after her arrest. Since losing her steadiest gig, she, Giannulli, and their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, have been lying low at home.

“Lori is used to being very busy with work and her family, so it’s difficult mentally for her that this is the focus,” the source admitted. “They have mostly been staying home and spending time as a family.”

Despite prior reports that Olivia Jade had been estranged from Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, since the scandal broke, the source says that the YouTube star has been spending time with her parents.

“Both Olivia and Bella have been around. Olivia still wants to rebuild her business," the source said. "She is positive that she will be able to. She isn’t one to give up.”

Olivia was said to initially be livid with the "Full House" actress and the clothing designer following the scandal, with some outlets reporting she believed they ruined her life. At the very least, they sorely hindered her brand, as she lost endorsement deals with Estee Lauder, Sephora and TreSemme following the allegations that her parents bribed her way into USC.

Loughlin and the fashion designer reportedly paid scam mastermind and cooperating witness William "Rick" Singer to get Isabella and Olivia recruited to the USC crew team despite neither girl being a coxswain. Insiders previously claimed that the family was ignorant of the legalities in the case and felt "manipulated" by Singer.

Giannulli and Loughlin were each released on $1 million bonds after their arrests in March. If convicted of all charges against them, they each face up to 40 years in prison.

“Their attitude is more like, ‘We are going get through this as a family,” the source said. “After they were first hit with charges, it was a chaotic situation for everyone. Things have definitely calmed down.”

A rep for Loughlin did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.