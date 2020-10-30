Lori Loughlin begins her two-month prison sentence for role in college admissions scandal
The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Friday
Lori Loughlin started her two-month prison sentence on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal, Fox News confirmed.
The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Friday, a BOP spokesperson at the facility confirmed to Fox News.
The actress pleaded guilty for her involvement in the college admissions scandal in May.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.