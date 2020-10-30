Expand / Collapse search
Lori Loughlin begins her two-month prison sentence for role in college admissions scandal

The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Friday

By Jessica Napoli, Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Lori Loughlin started her two-month prison sentence on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal, Fox News confirmed.

The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Friday, a BOP spokesperson at the facility confirmed to Fox News. 

The actress pleaded guilty for her involvement in the college admissions scandal in May. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

