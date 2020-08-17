Lori Loughlin: Federal prosecutors urge judge to accept actress' prison deal

Prosecutors urged a judge on Monday to accept deals that would have Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli serve time in jail for their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The "Full House" alum would serve two months in jail while her designer husband would serve five months.

The pair pleaded guilty in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

At the time of their pleas, a judge neither accepted nor rejected the deals that included the prison time.

The sentencing hearings are scheduled for Friday.

In court filings, prosecutors said that the proposed sentences were similar to those served by other high-profile parents caught up in the scandal while still punishing them for their “repeated and deliberate conduct” and the couple's "decision to allow their children to become complicit in crime."

Giannulli, 57, was called “the more active participant in the scheme,” by prosecutors, who noted that Loughlin, 56, “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

The judge said that he'd announce whether he accepts or rejects the deals at the sentencing hearings. Should he accept the deals, he cannot change the prison sentences as they are built into Loughlin and Giannulli's pleas.

In addition to prison time, should the deals be accepted, Giannulli will pay $250,000 and serve 250 hours of community service while Loughlin will pay $150,000 and perform 100 hours of community service.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also swept up in the scandal and served just under two weeks in prison last year after admitting to paying $15,000 to have her daughter's entrance exam answers corrected. No charges were filed against Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy.

