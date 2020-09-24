Lori Loughlin’s prison offers Pilates, spin class and more as she serves time in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin will be serving out her prison sentence in a lap of luxury by incarceration standards when she begins her punishment for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The “Fuller House” alum was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and husband fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

Loughlin, 56, was granted a request to handpick where she wanted to serve out her sentence and elected to do her time at FCI Victorville, a California medium-security federal correctional institution and the same facility where “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller served her time.

After Loughlin reports to the Victorville manor – which she must do by Nov. 19 – she’ll be housed in a cubicle-style open dormitory where the famous actress will have access to hobby classes such as Pilates, spinning, ceramics or crocheting, according to Page Six, citing the facilities’ inmate handbook, which details her new abode. Loughlin can even learn to play the drums if she is inclined.

Her prison garb will be of the green variety and she will have also have to wear the standard issued “safety shoes.”

Additionally, Loughlin's wakeup call will come at 5:30 a.m. when the lights spring on while her lights-out curfew is strictly enforced at 9:30 p.m.

Loughlin will be granted 300 minutes of phone time which she can use each month in 15-minute increments. Meanwhile, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitations have been halted, Insider reports.

Furthermore, the publication maintains that the former “When Calls the Heart” star will also have full access to the prison's commissary that will allow Loughlin to spend up to $360 per month on everyday essentials such as Colgate toothpaste, Jergens lotion, and other personal care products and snacks.

In May, Loughlin and Giannulli shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty, like fellow celebrity, Felicity Huffman. The "Desperate Housewives" actress served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

In addition to the two months in prison Loughlin was handed, she will also serve two years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 within 60 days of her Aug. 21 sentencing date and complete 100 hours of community service following her release.

Furthermore, Loughlin is prohibited from "incurring new credit charges or opening additional lines of credit without the approval of the Probation Office while any financial obligations remain outstanding."

For his part in the scheme, Giannulli was handed five months in prison and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.