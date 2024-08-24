Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter dead 'after a long and difficult health battle'

Lynn Massey was the first grandchild for the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ singer

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Country legend Loretta Lynn’s eldest granddaughter, Lynn Massey, has died.

The official social media pages for the late singer shared the news of her death, along with a photo of Massey.

"Betty Sue’s daughter Lynn Massey, Loretta’s first grandchild, passed away this week after a long and difficult health battle. Our family is so grateful for the prayers and love continually shown to us."

Massey was listed as being 64 in multiple outlets, including AL.com.

Side by side photos of Loretta Lynn and her granddaughter, Lynn Massey

Lynn Massey, right, the eldest grandchild of the late Loretta Lynn, left, has died after a "long and difficult health battle" according to the family's social media. (Getty Images/Instagram)

LORETTA LYNN’S DAUGHTERS HONOR LATE MOTHER’S LEGACY, FAITH: ‘HEAVEN MUST BE THE HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH’

Representatives for the family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Massey was the daughter of Betty Sue Lynn, the first of her six children with husband Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, who she married at age 15.

Lynn and Oliver's other children include Clara Marie, Ernest Ray, twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen, and their son Jack Benny, who died in 1984 from drowning after having gone missing while horseback riding on her Hurricane Mills ranch.

Betty Sue died at age 64 in 2013, from complications of emphysema, near her mother’s ranch, per The Associated Press.

"Our family is so grateful for the prayers and love continually shown to us."

— Loretty Lynn family statement on Lynn Massey's death

Lynn, who died in 2022 at age 90, had a total of 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

One of her granddaughters, Emmy Russell, competed on "American Idol" this year, making it to the Hollywood rounds.

It wasn’t her first time performing though, as Lynn would often bring Russell on stage when she still did concerts.

Loretta Lynn died in 2022 at age 90.

Loretta Lynn died in 2022 at age 90. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)

During an appearance on Southern Living’s "Biscuits & Jam" podcast, Russell said, ""Memaw [her name for Lynn] passed down her guitar to me when I was 15 at the Ryman Auditiorium. She said ‘You’re the one that can do it.' She always thought I had this spark about me ever since I was a little kid. She felt she needed to give me the guitar as the torch in a way."

Emmy Russell posing on the red carpet

One of Lynn's 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren, Emmy Russell, is following in her grandmother's musical footsteps. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

At the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Russell told Fox News Digital her grandmother’s best advice was "to love God."

"She was such a lover of God and I think it was more of, ‘Listen to him and follow his voice.’"

