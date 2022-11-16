John Carter Cash recalls working with the late Loretta Lynn: 'It was like having my mother back in the studio'

John Carter Cash is speaking out on the late Loretta Lynn and her impact on his life.

Cash, 52, is the son of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. The country music singer spoke to Fox News Digital about how Lynn had the same "bright light" that was within his mother.

Both Johnny and June passed in 2003.

"Her laughter, her joy, just the fact that she was true, and she’d never changed. She was so aware of her own limitations and strengths," Cash shared of Lynn.

"I recorded more with Loretta Lynn than anybody else I have in my career," he continued. "She was like a mother for me."

Cash shared that he and Lynn recorded 150 songs together toward the end of her career.

"It was like having my mother back in the studio and usually in her best form," Cash explained. "Having a friend and learning to believe again together because she learned to believe that she had the strength in her to create these Grammy-worthy records."

Cash also compared his father's "creative spark" to Lynn's.

"It really stands as one of the greatest examples in music that I've seen," he said. "That's how I saw my father do it. I saw him endure at the end of his life. I saw him make great music and his creative spark just continued to drive. As I saw it in Loretta, and I had a chance to see it in her more than I have anyone else."

"So beautiful," Cash concluded.

Lynn died on Oct. 4 at 90 years old. She entered the music business at a young age, and in 1971 released "Coal Miner's Daughter," the song she would become most known for in her career. She went on to win the CMA Award for female vocalist of the year in 1967, 1972 and 1973. Her other hits include "One's On the Way," Somebody Somewhere" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'."

Her career spanned six decades.