Loretta Lynn’s daughters honor late mother’s legacy, faith: ‘Heaven must be the happiest place on earth’

Loretta Lynn’s daughters are keeping the memory of the country music legend close to their hearts after her devastating death.

In an interview on Tuesday, Peggy and Patsy Lynn shared how faith was truly important to their mother.

"No matter what faith…people have in their lives…my mom was a strong believer," Patsy said during an appearance on "Today."

"It gave us hope to see her again and for her to know that she’s going to see us again."

The comments from Lynn’s daughters come on the heels of the release of her book, "A Song and A Prayer: 30 Devotions Inspired by My Favorite Songs."

The book is a collection of devotionals combined with song lyrics that deliver a unique form of worship, according to the book’s synopsis.

The "Coal Miner’s Daughter" songstress wrote that "Heaven must be the happiest place on earth."

Lynn’s other daughter, Peggy, added that their mother was an incredibly hard worker leading up to her death.

"Mom was one of those people who…was working on several different things," Peggy pointed out.

"She was still writing songs, and all kinds of stuff…she just always had so many irons in the fire."

Patsy recalled the Country Music Hall of Famer’s inspiring work ethic and how it shined through in her legendary work.

"Creativity is creativity…and no matter what, you never stop," she remarked.

Peggy and Patsy went on to say how they have been coping with their mother’s death since her passing in October 2022.

"We’re doing okay. You kind of have to go through these emotions and this journey…" Peggy expressed.

To honor Lynn on Mother’s Day, Peggy and Patsy said they baked their mother’s favorite dessert -- homemade banana pudding -- and spent time with loved ones.

"When all else failed, that’s what we could get her to eat," Peggy explained.

"We are from a big family… you surround yourself with family on those days that are hard, that’s what gets you through it," Patsy continued.

Loretta Lynn was 90 years old when she died.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time.

Throughout Lynn's career, which spanned 60 years, she won every music award known to musicians and was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

Lynn married Oliver Lynn in 1948 at the age of 15, according to court records.

She and her husband were married for nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

