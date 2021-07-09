Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter recalls her battle with addiction: ‘If I wasn’t sober, I wouldn’t be here’

Tayla Lynn is grateful that her memaw was by her side during the darkest of times.

In 1997, Loretta Lynn got her granddaughter into rehab, but it wouldn’t be the last time that the singer was faced with addiction. It was 2004 when Lynn finally got sober for the first time.

Temptation came knocking after Lynn got married and became a mother.

"You’re sitting there in the middle of this fancy neighborhood in Seattle, not being faithful in your marriage and breastfeeding your baby while you’re doing drugs, and all of a sudden you wake up and say to yourself, ‘What in the hell am I doing?!" Lynn told People magazine on Friday.

According to the outlet, Lynn was previously enticed by alcohol, pills, cocaine and heroin. Today, she is celebrating eight full years of sobriety from her various addictions.

The outlet noted Lynn now resides at the Loretta Lynn Ranch at Hurricane Mills, Tenn., with her husband and children. She also regularly tours with Conway Twitty’s grandson Tre Twitty.

"Memaw is not on the road anymore and that’s grief for her and a grief for us and a grief for the fans," said the 44-year-old. "But she’s still so witty and so very talented, and today, I stand in the power that she has given me."

"To go from getting arrested in the projects and weighing 82 lbs. and selling my body for drugs to now making a record and having people respect me and to stand on the stage with my little boys in the wings watching me is just incredible," Lynn shared. "If I wasn’t sober, I wouldn’t be here."

Lynn told the outlet that she is grateful for every morning she's given to pursue her love of song and to be alongside her supportive family.

"Today I wake up before the sunrise so I can make breakfast for my babies and see the chickens on the farm and have some time with God," said Lynn. "It’s the first thing I do. I get out of bed, and I thank God for the day."

Lynn, the daughter of Loretta’s son Ernest Ray, noted it wasn’t always that way for her.

"There was a time when I didn’t want to wake up and see tomorrow," she said. "When you’re hiding from God, the last thing you want to do is see the sunrise."

Now, Lynn has a different reason to be thankful. She has a new album titled "Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn," which pays tribute to the country music icon.

Lynn said she received the stamp of approval from her grandmother after she found herself in need of inspiration following the unexpected death of her mother Cindy in 2018.

"Not only am I supposed to make this record, I felt like I was allowed to make this record," she said. "Memaw wanted me to make this record."

Lynn described how spending time with her grandmother on the road, even as she battled addiction, made her realize how important it was to share her story in hopes it will help others facing a similar struggle.

"She said, ‘I want you to know that there is a difference between being honest and telling people your story,’" said Lynn. "She would say, ‘I want you to remember that at the end of the day, country music is about family and there’s families in that audience and whatever you do is a reflection of me. I’m proud of you and what you’re doing, but you’ve got to figure out a different way to tell your story.’"

"That was an awakening for me, that’s for sure," Lynn concluded.