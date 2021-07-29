A look at Bill Murray's celebrity feuds: Chevy Chase, Lucy Liu and beyond

Bill Murray is one of Hollywood's most iconic comedic stars, but he's also known for causing some trouble.

Over the years, a handful of stars have spoken out and revealed that in some manner, they've butted heads with the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

While some of the feuds have seemed to largely fly under the radar, others have become very famous – some even legendary.

Here's a look at some of the "Groundhog Day" actor's biggest celebrity feuds:

Lucy Liu

While preparing to film "Charlie's Angels," Murray allegedly took issue with his co-star Lucy Liu.

During a recent interview, the 52-year-old actress shared that during a rehearsal, Murray began to "hurl insults," prompting her to confront him about whether he was talking to her directly.

"It was unjust and it was uncalled for. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she said.

It seems they've put the spat behind them, as Liu said she has since seen her former co-star and he was "perfectly nice" to her.

Chevy Chase

Murray and Chevy Chase are well known as comedic heavyweights who helped launch "SNL" into the stratosphere.

Another well-known fact about the duo is that they got into a row in 1978 when Chase, now 77, returned as a guest host during Murray's tenure on the show.

According to the book "Live from New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live," the physical altercation came about when the two began insulting one another, per Page Six.

Like Liu, the dispute was eventually wrapped up and swept under the rug.

"… Chevy and I are friends now," Murray said in a 2012 interview with Empire. "It’s all fine."

Richard Dreyfuss

Murray's "What About Bob?" co-star Richard Dreyfuss seemed to have some not-so-great memories with the actor as well.

"Bill just got drunk at dinner," he recalled in a 2019 Yahoo! interview. "He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was."

The Oscar-winner reminisced on one such dinner when he asked Murray to read a change in the movie's script.

"He put his face next to me, nose-to-nose. And he screamed at the top of his lungs, 'Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!'" Dreyfuss claimed. "There was no time to react because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]. And it weighed about three-quarters of a pound.

Luckily, Murray's aim was off and he missed.

Harold Ramis

Specifics are a bit fuzzy on Murray's feud with his frequent collaborated Harold Ramis but a creative disagreement saw their friendship cease for decades.

In her 2018 book, "Ghostbuster’s Daughter: Life with My Dad, Harold Ramis," Ramis’ daughter Violet said that the two didn't speak for over 20 years, leaving her father "heartbroken, confused and yet unsurprised by the rejection."

Once again, Murray did what he could to patch things up, one day showing up unannounced at Ramis' house with a box of doughnuts, Page Six reports. While the ailing Ramis could no longer speak due to his failing health, his former co-star spent a few hours at his home. Ramis passed in 2014.

Anjelica Huston

Murray took on a member of the iconic Huston dynasty when he and Anjelica Huston, his "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" co-star, got into it.

"The first week I was there, we were all in this little hotel, and he invited the entire cast to go and have dinner, except me," the actress recalled in an interview with Vulture in 2019. "And everyone came down for dinner, a little dog-faced about my not being invited, and they were all like, ‘Oh, you know, we don’t really want to go.’ That was worse than anything."

Huston, now 70, said she was "really hurt" by the ordeal and said that when they met again, he told the star that he had missed her.

"I said, "You’re full of s--t. You didn’t miss me.’ He looked all confused for a moment," she said.

Eventually, Murray made an appearance at the funeral of Huston's husband Robert Graham.

"He couldn’t have been nicer that day," recalled Huston. "He showed up. A lot of people didn’t."