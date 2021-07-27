Lucy Liu recalls spat with Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' set: 'Inexcusable and unacceptable'

Lucy Liu doesn't have a problem when it comes to sticking up for herself.

At least, that was the case when preparing to film the 2000 movie "Charlie's Angels," which she starred in alongside comedy legend Bill Murray.

The 52-year-old actress recently appeared on the "Asian Enough" podcast and opened up about working with Murray, now 70, on the espionage adventure comedy.

She recalled a not-so-pleasant interaction with the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

Lui said she didn't want to "get into the specifics," but mentioned a rehearsal performance that Murray was not present for because he had to attend a family gathering. When he did show, however, Liu claims he began to "hurl insults" that "kept going on and on," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that it could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?" the actress recalled, explaining that she asked whether Murray was speaking directly to her as the conversation "started to become a one-on-one communication."

"It was unjust and it was uncalled for. Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," the star said. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it."

Liu continued: "Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have and nor did I."

In the years since the confrontation, Liu said crew members have told her that they're "grateful" that she spoke up.

These days, the "Kill Bill" actress said she has "nothing against" Murray and has even seen him at an "SNL" reunion.

"He came up to me and was perfectly nice," she recalled. "But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked."

Liu explained that she doesn’t "want to be that person that is not going to speak up for myself and stand by the only thing that I have, which is my dignity and self-respect at the end of the day."

She elaborated: "Because in the end, we all end up in the same place as time goes on. Nobody is immortal. But in that time, no matter what happens between now and whatever career choices I make or whatever life decisions I make, I will walk away with my dignity."

Furthermore, she remembered feeling that it was "incredible" how the story was "turned around" in the press to make her, a woman, seem like the "difficult one."

"I didn’t understand how it got flipped when I had nothing to do with instigating it or creating that platform of confrontation or anxiety," she said. "So even though it’s been decades, it’s something that obviously I remember very intimately."

Fox News has reached out to Murray's rep for comment.