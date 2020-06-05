Bill Murray's son arrested for arson, assault and battery on a cop after Black Lives Matter protest: reports

Bill Murray's son was reportedly arrested this week for arson and assault and battery against a police officer.

The actor's 27-year-old son Caleb Murray was taken into handcuffs after participating in a Black Lives Matter march in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., on Monday.

According to Page Six, which obtained a court report of the incident, Caleb was on the scene when an argument broke out between protesters and a resident named Eric Woods, who allegedly used the N-word before punching a teen on the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The outlet cites a video that has since been taken off of YouTube that allegedly showed officers arresting Caleb by "forcing him to the ground."

Local newspaper The Vineyard Gazette reported that Caleb spit on a cop twice during his transport to jail. The situation only got worse when he got there, Page Six said.

"He then used a piece of the cell to not only cut himself but cut the deputies," a court report alleges via Page Six.

JAIME KING ARRESTED AT A PROTEST FOR POLICE REFORM IN LOS ANGELES: 'EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL'

An officer also heard Caleb threaten to "burn down all the f--king buildings," according to reports.

Caleb was booked with a number of crimes, including arson, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery on a police officer.

The Vineyard Gazette said the actor's son was also accused of making terroristic threats and malicious destruction of property, but a district court clerk magistrate found "no probable cause" for those crimes when he was arraigned on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caleb was reportedly held without bail until a bed became available at an evaluation facility. Reports say his case has been continued to July 31.

An attorney for Bill Murray did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.