Bill Murray 'hired' by P.F. Chang's after claiming he filled out an application

It’s never too late to think about a new career. Just ask Bill Murray, who apparently just got hired at P.F. Chang’s in the Atlanta Airport.

In a recent interview, the popular actor and comedian said he once noticed that everyone working at the restaurant looked like they were having a great time, and claimed he'd submitted an application.

Murray made the remarks during an appearance on Amy Schumer’s podcast “3 Girls, One Keith.” Murray also didn’t reveal what position he applied for, only that he was looking “just to work there.”

RESTAURANT PATRON LEAVES OHIO $1,000 TIP AFTER 'WONDERFUL' DINNER: 'SHE WAS LITERALLY SHAKING'

The subject came up as Murray was discussing the 2005 film “Broken Flowers,” which he cited as one of his most satisfying work experiences. (Murray explained that after he saw the final film, he thought he could “not do better than that.”) He then joked about looking for another career, before bringing up P.F. Chang’s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta Airport because I think that’s one of the great places,” Murray deadpanned.

Schumer responded by asking, “To do what?”

Murray, still deadpan, said, “Just to work there. It looks like they’re having the best time working at P.F. Chang’s.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But whether or not he was serious, Murray might have a new boss. The restaurant chain apparently heard about the podcast and offered Murray the job,

“Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?” P.F. Chang's wrote on Twitter.

Fox News reached out to P.F. Chang’s to see if Murray had responded with a start date yet — because, you never know, he might actually take them up on the offer. The company did not immediately respond.