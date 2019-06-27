Richard Dreyfuss claims Bill Murray was a ‘drunken bully’ on ‘What About Bob?’ set

Richard Dreyfuss still has a bone to pick with Bill Murray.

The "Jaws" star made a shocking claim alleging Bill Murray was nothing more than an “Irish drunken bully” during the filming of their 1991 flick “What About Bob?” — a movie in which Murray plays an obsessive-compulsive and neurotic patient who ends following his therapist’s (Dreyfuss) family on vacation.

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment in an interview published on Thursday, the “American Grafitti” actor said: “Bill just got drunk at dinner. He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was.”

Dreyfuss, 71, recalled a night when he approached the funnyman to pre-read a change to the script that he felt was a hysterical addition.

“He put his face next to me, nose-to-nose and he screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!'” Dreyfuss claimed of Murray, 68.

“There was no time to react because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]," Dreyfuss further alleged. "And it weighed about three-quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left.”

Along with Murray, Dreyfuss opened up to the outlet about Oliver Stone allegedly telling him he looked "so old" when he portrayed Dick Cheney in the 2008 film "W." and the time Harrison Ford and Bo Hopkins allegedly threw him into the shallow end of a swimming pool after the two of them had a booze-filled night.

A rep for Murray did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.