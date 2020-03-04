Lizzo accuses TikTok of removing videos of her wearing bathing suits: 'I wonder why?'

Lizzo has something to say.

The 31-year-old singer posted a video on TikTok accusing the app of consistently removing videos that feature her wearing bathing suits.

In the video, Lizzo lipsyncs along to a song that repeats the words "I know" while text appears on the screen.

"TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits but allows other videos with girls in bathing suits," the text read. "I wonder why?"

Seemingly implying the videos are being removed because of her weight, she added: "TikTok... we need to talk."

The caption contained a single, not-so-happy-looking emoji face.

Lizzo has previously defended herself against critics of her weight, once slamming a Twitter user who claimed that her success was due to an "obesity epidemic."

"I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," she clapped back. "The only person who needs to do better is you.”

She concluded: “Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Lizzo was also lambasted on social media in early December 2019 after she was seen twerking in a thong while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

She later addressed her actions in an Instagram live session.

“The Laker Girls came out and they started dancing to ‘Juice’ and I just got so excited. And I wanted to show them how much I appreciate and support and love that they wanted to do that for me,” Lizzo explained. “So, I stood up and danced.”



Reps for TikTok and Lizzo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment

