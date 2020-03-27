‘Living Room Concert for America’: Where to watch and listen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Americans have multiple viewing and listening options for the “FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” airing Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

FOX will offer the “Living Room Concert” across all of its networks, including FOX, Fox News Channel, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Business, in addition to all FOX digital platforms.

The historic concert will also air on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' LIKE NOTHING EVER PRODUCED: 'WE'RE ALL CONNECTED VIA LIVING ROOMS'

The linear options are free for all Americans after Fox Corporation announced last week it would provide everyone in the nation with unlimited free access to FOX Television Stations and Fox News Channel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The commercial-free event to provide relief and support to help fight the spread of coronavirus will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and many others, all playing from their homes – which is expected to give viewers a unique glimpse into the artists’ lives.

Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ken Jeong, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone will also be special guests during the “Living Room Concert.”

Carey is performing from her home studio with a door open so she can watch her children at the same time, the Backstreet Boys will perform together, but from each of their own homes and Eilish plans to perform from her family’s couch.

FOX, IHEART RADIO 'LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA' DRIVING DOLLARS TO TWO CHARITIES

“This is something completely different than we’ve ever tried before,” explained iHeart Media president of entertainment John Sykes told Fox News. “This is a challenging time for everyone in this country, but if you look back at our history, this is a time when America shows its strength and compassion and everybody wants to help.”

Viewers will be encouraged to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sykes said they wanted to create a fundraiser to raise not only cash, but also awareness for the “incredible work being done by first responders” who represent the “strength and compassion” of America.

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.