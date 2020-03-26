Fox, iHeart Radio 'Living Room Concert for America' driving dollars to two charities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” will encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

First Responders Children Foundation's President Jillian Crane appeared on Fox News’ "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry on Thursday to explain why Americans must support their first responders at the forefront of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

"With this deadly virus, again, all the first responders are rushing to help in all of the states," she said. "And, they are at risk. They're at risk of getting the virus. They're at risk of being killed by it or possibly having to be quarantined away from their family."

First Responders Children Foundation was started after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when 800 children lost first responder parents, Crane said.

“All of these people, these health workers, the people on the frontl ines, the nurses, the doctors, the EMTs, and the EMS – they are on the front lines of this and we must support them getting the safety gear that they need," Crane told Henry.

"The first responders need them. The health care workers need them. And, it is of absolute utter importance that if there isn't enough safety gear for these people who take care of us – who rush in to help when we're in danger – then I think that this virus is going to become a much bigger national disaster than it is already," Crane added. "So, we must do what we can even if it's $1, $5, $10 or whatever. Because, you know, everyone is sacrificing right now and everyone is facing financial hardship and we know that as an organization.”

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will also benefit Feeding America, which has relied on donations and support from businesses, government organizations and individuals to become America’s “largest domestic hunger-relief organization,” according to its website.

Feeding America’s vast network of food banks and meal programs serve “virtually every community in the United States,” the organization says, embracing “40 million people, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors.”

Feeding America “provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives,” according to data on its website.

The commercial-free “Living Room Concert” will be hosted by Elton John and feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and others, all playing from their homes on their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved as Americans adapt to social distancing.

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.