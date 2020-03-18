Fox News offers free access ‘to help educate and protect’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Americans who don’t pay for Fox News Channel can still tune in for the latest news and information amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Fox Corporation will provide everyone in America unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations during the pandemic, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times. That is why we are today making Fox News and FOX Television stations available to everyone in the country,” Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said.

“In this same spirit of providing the public with important resources, last week we launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free-to-use website featuring breaking news, live stream updates, and exclusive interviews with health officials. We are also proud to be partnering with the Ad Council and National Association of Broadcasters to air public service announcements about coronavirus across our platforms.”

Fox Corp. will work with television partners to ensure everyone in the nation has access to Fox News and FOX Television Stations regardless of their specific package, at no extra fee. This will allow everyone to access the latest information as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

Fox News will be available for free on FOXNews.com, the FOX News app, FOX.com, and the FOX NOW app. FOX’s 29 owned and operated television stations will be available for free on FOX.com and the FOX NOW app.

Fox News Media Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott and FOX Television Stations Chief Executive Officer Jack Abernethy added in a joint statement: “In our dedicated mission to inform the public, Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations are proud to provide Americans with free access to extensive urgent national and local news on the pandemic, serving as a critical resource during this unprecedented crisis. We also want to acknowledge and thank our distribution partners, who played an important role in helping make these valuable news sources available more broadly."

FOX Television Stations and FOX News Media also launched a nightly three-minute live report, anchored by FNC’s Bill Hemmer, to provide perspective, facts and context on coronavirus. The special report airs weekdays at 6 p.m. ET on local FOX affiliates.

Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel has been a fixture on the network that recently beefed up its medical coverage with a pair of new contributors, adding to the team that also features Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Manny Alvarez.

FNC added emergency medical professional Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as a contributor on Monday to provide analysis about the ongoing crisis, after adding Dr. Martin Makary last week.

